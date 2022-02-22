Minecraft Redditor creates Blue Mosque, and it looks magnificent

Yesterday, on the subreddit r/Minecraftbuilds, a Minecraft builder showcased an incredible mega build of the famous Blue Mosque located in Istanbul, Turkey.

Known officially as the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, the Blue Mosque is a religious construct dating back to the days of the Ottoman Empire. Constructed in the 1600s, the building still houses worshippers today and is a popular tourist attraction for visitors in Turkey.

Recreating it almost perfectly, Reddit user VotMaf built a 2:1 scale of the famous mosque. In order to make the building in the appropriate scale, they used a combination of Spritecraft and the side/top view of the mosque for reference.

Reception to the Blue Mosque build in Minecraft

The interior of the Blue Mosque, lovingly recreated by VotMaf (Image via Reddit user VotMaf)

Formed in a near pixel-perfect manner, both the interior and exterior of the Blue Mosque have been recreated by VotMaf with determination and precision. The reception on Reddit has been overwhelmingly positive, with Redditors who live in the city of Istanbul itself praising the pure accuracy of the build.

The interior received particular praise due to the attention paid to the many arches and domes built within. The designs can also be seen in some capacity outside.

The popularity of the video has even reached international notice. The video tour of the building was posted to Bilibili, a Shanghai-hosted video-sharing site in China.

According to VotMaf, the structure took approximately 12 days to make, with building sessions lasting from three to six hours per day. Considering the details of the building, it's surprising that the process didn't take longer, even if it was made in Creative Mode.

Some Redditors on the Minecraft Builds subreddit have also requested blueprints or a downloadable version of the mosque. VotMaf is even considering posting the design to a reputed site in the near future due to the overwhelming popularity of the post.

The build currently has a total of 1.5k upvotes. The post also received a Wholesome Award and five Silver Awards.

VotMaf is part of a team of builders who can be found prominently in the Minecraft Builds subreddit. They have created other real-world builds, such as Shanghai's Lujiazui financial district, Shenzhen City, and One World Trade Center. Some of the team's builds have been uploaded in map or blueprint form.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh