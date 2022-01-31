Minecraft Redditor creates fake TNT to mess with friends 

In multiplayer games, pranking and messing with friends is common, and it is the same in Minecraft. Since its early days, traps have been one of the most common things in multiplayer servers. Many players like to create contraptions to trap their friends and kill them.

Being one of the deadliest blocks, TNT is commonly used for killing players. Due to its infamous use, players are always careful around TNT blocks. An activated TNT can easily kill players without Blast Protection enchantment.

Reddit user u/YUNGNICKYOUNG did not want to hurt their friends and take their items away. But messing with friends every once in a while is worth the giggles. OP (Original Poster) created a fake TNT block to prank their friends.

Redditor adds fake TNT to Minecraft

Reddit user u/YUNGNICKYOUNG shared a video showcasing his new creation, Fake TNT. Yung is famous for customizing vanilla features with his mods. His mods are popular in the Minecraft community, such as YUNG's Better Mineshafts, Better Caves, Better Dungeons, and more.

Yung's most recent creation was a mod featuring a fake TNT. In the clip, YUNG goes into a villager's house to showcase his fake TNT. It has the same texture as the usual TNT blocks. There is no way to spot the difference just from the looks.

OP ignites TNT with flint and steel. Like regular TNT, it activates but instead of explosion TNT creates a firework animation. Fake TNT block would scare any player unaware of it.

TNTs are popular among Minecraft players. Who doesn't like blowing things up in a sandbox world? Yung's fake TNT idea attracted many Redditors, leading to his post receiving over 22K upvotes.

Reddit user xShinyShadow came up with a clever and sinister idea to mess up with other players using fake TNT. They suggested showing OP's friends how fake TNT works and giving them actual TNT to play with. This evil idea might turn OP's friends into enemies.

Reddit user u/Solid_Ice231 wondered what the recipe for creating fake TNT in this mod is. It has the same recipe as regular TNTs, but YUNG added a firework star instead of gunpowder. This explains why TNT has a firework animation.

Redditor u/casultran also wanted to prank their friends and asked if there was a download link. YUNG's fake TNT mod is only available to his Patreon supporters. However, he might release a public mod with this feature in the future.

