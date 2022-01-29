Minecraft Redditor creates Mount Rushmore in the game

In Minecraft, the only limit players have is their own creativity. The game's vast and almost endless worlds attract players to build all sorts of things. With a wide assortment of blocks available, anything can be made in this phenomenal sandbox title.

On the popular r/Minecraft subreddit, many enthusiast builders share their fabulous builds with the community. Recently, a Reddit user has created a blocky version of Mount Rushmore.

Instead of recreating the faces of four US Presidents, Redditor u/md_yeamin_habib built faces of iconic mobs from the game. Many Redditors liked OP's build and came up with some hilarious puns.

Redditor builds Mount Rushmore in Minecraft

Mount Rushmore is among the most famous locations in the USA. A large part of the community comes from the USA, and many of them like to recreate structures from the real world. Redditor u/md_yeamin_habib has created a replica of Mount Rushmore but with mob faces.

In OP's build, George Washington's face is replaced with skeleton, Thomas Jefferson's face with zombie, Theodore Roosevelt with creeper, Abraham Lincoln with enderman.

To get a similar texture as the actual Mount Rushmore, OP used stone blocks to build the structure. OP also used deepslate blocks to create the eyes and mouths of all four mobs. While OP tried to make the mountain look realistic, the mob's face remained block-shaped.

Reactions

The Minecraft community is one of the biggest subreddits on Reddit. Redditor u/md_yeamin_habib's Mount Rushmore build received over 2K upvotes. Many Redditors made puns about OP's build.

Due to all the mob faces, Reddit user u/itayfeder called OP's build Mount Rushmob instead of Mount Rushmore. In replies, another Redditor thought to name it Mobmore. Both of these are amusing and received many upvotes.

Redditor u/ADHDANDACID pointed out OP's bizarre texture pack. Most players use the default texture packs, but some prefer custom textures. However, OP's texture was pretty weird.

OP did a good job building mob faces, but u/GandalfTheWhey was confused about which mob was creeper and skeleton. They failed to identify OP's little misshapen zombie.

Redditor u/Overgrown18 was also confused, wondering why there are two creepers. OP shared a link to another Reddit post featuring Mount Rushmore but in Minecraft, which inspired the build. OP also seemed confused about which mob is the second face.

