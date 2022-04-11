Minecraft Redditor showcases an endless battle in-game

Redstone has made almost anything possible in Minecraft. Previously manual things can be automated, and creations that could never have been made are made routinely nowadays. The 1.5 update that introduced redstone is arguably the most significant update yet.

Aside from just redstone dust, plenty of blocks work as redstone devices, including the newly introduced sculk sensor. Pressure plates, buttons, and even specific rails can be used to produce redstone signals.

What this Minecraft Redditor was able to create was a redstone railroad creation that they dubbed "The Endless Battle." Check it out below:

Minecraft player creates endless battle with redstone and rails

The battle in question features an armored zombie and an armored Minecraft Steve fighting repeatedly. They roll back and forth, attacking each other and defending against incoming slashes from the sword.

The video does end, but it could have gone on forever as the two avatars will never stop rolling into each other.

As evidenced by the over 12 thousand upvotes it has received in just one day, the community loves the post. It also boasts a 98% upvote percentage. It's one of the more excellent posts that's been shared recently.

The cool thing is that this is a reasonably easy redstone creation to replicate. Here's how players can make a simple version.

To begin, players will need powered rails and redstone blocks. At least six of each are necessary, but crafters can extend that number for as long as they want to make the railroad.

They'll also need two blocks, one for each railroad side. Making them redstone blocks will ensure the rails stay active. Another block to prevent the carts from flying off is also necessary on both sides.

Players can build out each side of the railroad the same way: one redstone block above ground with a rail going down to the ground level. Behind that rail, a block to prevent the rails from coming off should be placed. They can then connect the rails with redstone blocks underneath.

Before activating the rails, players can place minecarts with armor stands. A sword, a mob head (one of them could be Steve), and armor can be placed on the armor stand.

Mob heads can be put on armor stands (Image via Mojang)

Once they're activated, the rails will force the carts to go back and forth and change the form of the armor stand to make it look like they're fighting. It will look very similar to the one in the Minecraft Reddit post.

