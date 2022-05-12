Minecraft Redditor showcases insane TNT cannon that fires multiple ways

A TNT cannon is one of the most useful weapons in all of Minecraft. For starters, it is incredibly intimidating. PvP players who show up with one immediately have the upper hand over their opponent. Secondly, it is tremendously powerful. TNT on its own is a useful weapon, but it can be mobile and even more deadly in a cannon.

TNT cannons are becoming more and more popular, especially on the Minecraft Reddit. They are a pretty big flex, given how difficult they are to build. They can be built in various ways, but each method is difficult and requires a mastery of redstone.

A Minecraft Redditor, who goes by u/Janshome, recently showcased an impressive cannon that fires not only straight but sideways, too. The interesting part? It didn't even require a command block. Check it out below:

Redditors react as Minecraft player creates mindbending TNT cannon with no command blocks

The interior full of TNT (Image via u/Janshome on Reddit)

The video begins with the Redditor filling the cannon with TNT. There's so much TNT in use here that it could blow up a large Minecraft village with ease. It's a fairly complicated cannon, which is a flex in itself.

There are several redstone repeaters and comparators to make it all work. Pistons, observers and slime blocks are also present.

When all is said and done, the player only needs to click a button on a redstone lamp to watch the magic unfold.

The magic in this scenario is the fact that the TNT goes down from the bottom of the cannon and fires sideways towards a cube of end stone. There's really no telling how this occurred.

The end stone cube was also hit at an interesting angle. Instead of being on the side facing the cannon, it was hit in the face. There was significant damage dealt, even though it took longer to get there.

The cannon is big and well done, but it's what it is able to do that is so impressive.

The community seems to agree. One commenter likened the creation to one of the most powerful vehicles in all of fiction:

Another was just impressed:

One user believes the build shouldn't even be possible in Minecraft:

Another commenter was just blown away:

Many commenters were superbly confused:

One commenter offered a bit of an explanation for the otherwise inexplicable phenomenon:

Even those who knew how to do it were confused and impressed:

It is a bit overpowered, indeed.

Overall, the post got over 5000 upvotes in just 20 hours at the time of writing.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh