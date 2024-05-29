Minecraft's modding community highlights the demand for expansive updates

Minecraft is a sandbox game that Mojang Studios continues to update even after 15 years since its inception. The developers host an annual event where they announce what they have been working on and release an update a few months later. However, their official updates in recent history have not been as extensive as players would have wanted.

They especially feel dull because the game's modding community has already created all kinds of third-party features that can be added to the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Rising popularity of mods proves that Minecraft needs more feature-packed updates

Thousands of mods and modpacks with countless unique features

Mods and mod packs offer all kinds of features imaginable (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ever since 2009, when the alpha version of Minecraft was created, the game's small but growing community already started making third-party features and run it on the game. Despite the mods being extremely buggy at the time, the community loved the unique features that Mojang Studios introduced.

Fast forward to 2024, and the title's modding scene is one of the biggest in the entire gaming industry. In 15 years, fans have created countless mods with all kinds of features imaginable. Moreover, the sandbox's mods are extremely popular amongst the player base, with some of them having tens of millions of downloads from a single website

The community has also come up with modpacks, which sometimes include hundreds of smaller mods collaborating to offer a unique gameplay experience to players. These modpacks are also downloaded by tons of players.

Not enough features in official Minecraft updates

Recent game updates have been underwhelming. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios has released massive updates in the past, which have brought some of the most integral features of Minecraft. However, in recent times, many in the community have debated that the latest updates from the developers do not pack a lot of features.

Furthermore, the massive popularity garnered by mods and modpack in the community is a clear sign that the player base wants various kinds of unique features in the game.

Players still opine that the 1.16 Nether update was one of the best installments since it added a plethora of new features, enough to engage players for hours.

This shows that Mojang Studios need to add more features to their game through vanilla updates. More feature-packed updates will encourage players to simply jump in the vanilla version and enjoy the raw and original game more often.

