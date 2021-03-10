What is a Shulker Box in Minecraft and how to get it?

Shulker boxes are a rare item in Minecraft, but they are very helpful to players once they are obtained.

Shulker boxes can come in multiple different colors, including pink, purple, blue, yellow, lime, etc. To make a shulker box, players need to find shulkers, which are only located in end cities.

Shulker boxes make it easier for players to carry around all of the tools that are needed in order to go mining, and it also adds space to the players inventory.

Creating a shulker box can be difficult for some players, but once the player makes it to the end cities, it can be fairly easier. Shulkers will usually spawn on the walls of the end cities and respawn when the Ender Dragon is summoned and killed in Minecraft.

What is a shulker box?

A shulker box is a small box in Minecraft that players can place items in for protection.

A shulker box is like a 10x better version than a chest. The difference is when items are placed inside of a chest, and the chest is broken, all of the items spill out. When items are placed inside of a shulker box, the items that the player puts inside will stay protected inside, and they will not spill out.

The shulker box is a very big help to players who are looking for a lot of material in Minecraft. It adds 27 extra slots to the player's inventory.

What do players need to make a shulker box?

(Image via Minecraft)

Advertisement

To create a shulker box in Minecraft, players will need two shulker shells and one regular chest. A shulker is a kind of mob that is only found in the end biome inside of the end city. The shulkers are purple, which are the same color as the blocks inside end city, so make sure to keep an eye out when searching for one.

When a shulker is found, players will need to start attacking the shulker until it is killed. However, it is not guaranteed that a shulker shell will drop every time a shulker is killed, but using a sword with looting attached to it raises the chances 6.25%.

An iron and above sword is recommended for fighting a shulker because they can be pretty strong when their shell is closed.

How to get to end cities?

(Image via wallpapercave)

To get to the end in Minecraft, players must find the stronghold using an ender eye. To make an ender eye, players will need one ender pearl and one blaze powder.

Throw the eye down until it hovers over one spot; that is where the strong hold is located. Also, make sure to bring multiple ender eyes; there is a 20% chance of the eye shattering when it is thrown down. Make sure to have extra eyes.

Once the player reaches the stronghold, players need to activate the end portal using 12 ender eyes. When the player spawns inside of the end, they can either build a bridge to get to the ender cities (not recommended), use an elytra, or use pearls to throw into the portals.