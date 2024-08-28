Minecraft Siren Head: The Arrival mod - Features and installation guide

Despite its family-friendly appearance, Minecraft has a surprising number of horror elements: villagers can be turned undead by attacking zombies, some cave sounds are eerie, and hissing creepers are scary enough to freak out even veteran players. It should come as no surprise that there are many horror mods out there that aim to elevate the game.

One of the most interesting of these mods is Siren Head: The Arrival, which, as its name suggests, adds the iconic Trevor Henderson creature of the same name to Minecraft. Everything you need to know about this mod, from its major features to how to install it, can be found detailed below.

Major features of the Siren Head: The Arrival mod

A siren head mob wandering through some woods (Image via Mojang)

Creator: YeOldeDingus

YeOldeDingus Latest game version: 1.20.1

1.20.1 Modloader(s): Forge

Forge Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/siren-head-the-arrival

As previously mentioned, Siren Head: The Arrival adds Trevor Henderson's siren head creature to your Minecraft worlds.

For those unaware, siren head is a very tall humanoid without any sort of organic head. Instead, there are a pair of sirens, each containing a tooth-filled maw. The creature normally announces its presence with some form of disaster siren but is also capable of mimicking other sounds.

Siren Head: The Arrival aims to add this creature to Mojang's blocky masterpiece in a way that feels recognizable but still fits within the blocky worlds. The model is very well made, featuring just enough detail to be frightening but not enough to feel cluttered or busy. It also blends in very well with the game's trees, making the very idea of wandering the woods alone at night enough to cause nightmares.

This Minecraft mod also adds siren head's iconic siren horns to the game. Unlike any other sounds in the title, this doesn't detract from the immersion or horror of the mod. It instead adds to the fear by compounding the feeling that siren head isn't of our world but instead a hostile invader, actively hunting for victims.

Steps to install Minecraft's Siren Head: The Arrival mod

1) Open CurseForge

The CurseForge home page (Image via CurseForge)

Siren Head: The Arrival is hosted exclusively on CurseForge. That means you'll need to open up the alternative Minecraft launcher.

You can also use modded clients like Prism or ATLauncher, which are able to pull mods from CurseForge's servers. Unfortunately, Modrinth cannot be used to automatically install this mod.

2) Search for the mod

The search results for "siren head" (Image via CurseForge)

CurseForge's search bar can be found at the top of the screen and is accessible from almost anywhere within the program. Use this bar to search for the term "Siren Head."

There are going to be a few different results, all with similar names. Look for the one created by the previously mentioned YeOldeDingus.

3) Install Siren Head: The Arrival

The install prompt for Siren Head: The Arrival (Image via CurseForge)

Once you've found the right mod on the list of results, you'll need to install it. Hit the orange "Install" button to the right of the mod's name.

This will prompt you to either add the mod to an existing Minecraft modpack or create a new profile to install it to. This example will be making a new profile, but feel free to add it to a compatible one if that suits your needs better.

4) Prepare for night

Siren head is a huge and imposing mob (Image via Mojang)

Now that you've got the mod installed, all you have to do now is start the game and create a new survival world.

Keep in mind that by default, siren head is able to destroy blocks within your Minecraft survival base. There's a setting within the mod's configuration file to change this.

