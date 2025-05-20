Minecraft snapshot 25w21a patch notes: Updated cloud patterns, new sounds, and bug fixes

Minecraft's second game drop for 2025 is almost ready, as the new snapshot patch notes have started to grow shorter. In the latest Minecraft snapshot 25w21a, Mojang has introduced a few minor but exciting features and changes.

The Minecraft summer game drop is set to bring a much-needed revamp to the Overworld's clouds. Developers have already added a setting to change the cloud render distance and have extended the clouds beyond the horizon. With snapshot 25w21a, Mojang has now also updated the cloud patterns in Minecraft.

Aside from the new cloud patterns, the latest snapshot also allows horses, donkeys, and mules to eat carrots. There are also new sounds for leads and saddles. Check out the complete Minecraft 25w21a patch notes to learn about all the new features and changes.

Minecraft snapshot 25w21a patch notes: All you need to know

New Features

Updated the pattern of clouds in the sky

Horses, Donkeys, and Mules can now be fed carrots to heal, grow, and improve their temper

Music and Sound

Added a new sound for when a Lead snaps

Added new custom sounds for shearing Saddles, Horse Armor, and Carpets from Llamas

Technical changes

The Data Pack version is now 78

The Resource Pack version is now 62

Data Pack Version 78

Dialogs

run_command click actions will now correctly close dialogs and book screens even if the command does not require elevated permissions

Dialogs should now correctly return to the previous non-dialog screen on close in all cases

If a new dialog is received by the client while warning screen is visible, it will not replace it, but when user clicks the "Back" button, the new dialog will be restored instead

The sizes of elements in dialogs are now restricted:

buttons - between 1 and 1024 (inclusive)

minecraft:plain_message dialog body - between 1 and 1024 (inclusive)

minecraft:item dialog body

width of description - between 1 and 1024 (inclusive)

width - between 1 and 256 (inclusive)

height - between 1 and 256 (inclusive)

minecraft:text input control - between 1 and 1024 (inclusive)

minecraft:single_option input control - between 1 and 1024 (inclusive)

minecraft:number_range input control - between 1 and 1024 (inclusive)

minecraft:text Input Control

max_length - maximum length of input, positive integer with default of 32

multiline - if present, allows users to input multiple lines, optional object with fields:

max_lines - if present, limits maximum lines, optional positive integer

height - height of input, optional integer in range 1 to 512

If this field is omitted, but max_lines is present, the height will be chosen to fit the maximum number of lines

If this and max_lines are both omitted, it will default to a height that fits 4 lines

minecraft:number_range Input Control

The steps field has been replaced with a new field:

step - step size, optional positive float

If present, only values of initial + <any integer> * step will be allowed

If absent, any value from range the is allowed

initial - if not specified, now defaults to the middle of the range

minecraft:multi_action_input_form Dialog Type

Added new field columns - positive integer describing number of columns, default: 2

Resource Pack Version 62

Sounds

Added entity/leashknot/break for when a Lead snaps

The following sounds have been renamed:

entity/leashknot/break1 -> entity/leashknot/unleash1

entity/leashknot/break2 -> entity/leashknot/unleash2

entity/leashknot/break3 -> entity/leashknot/unleash3

entity/leashknot/place1 -> entity/leashknot/leash1

entity/leashknot/place2 -> entity/leashknot/leash2

entity/leashknot/place3 -> entity/leashknot/leash3

The following sounds have been added for shearing Saddles, Horse Armor, and Carpets from Llamas

mob/horse/armor_unequip

mob/horse/saddle_unequip

mob/llama/unequip

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w21a

MC-36696 - Clicking on the statistics button on the menu screen advances the game by 1 tick

MC-112730 - Beacon beam and structure block render twice per frame

MC-236464 - Beacon beams emitted from below the player are invisible after reloading chunks

MC-258336 - Frost Walker causes frequent visual corruption near chunk borders on Threaded and Semi-Blocking Chunk Builder

MC-296337 - Minecarts cause memory usage increases and crashes

MC-297264 - Cat breeds are not seed based anymore

MC-297336 - Experience orbs from thrown bottles o' enchanting are very prone to getting stuck inside blocks when thrown against a corner

MC-297615 - Untranslatable error message when trying to join a closed Realm

MC-297803 - The string "menu.custom_screen_info.contents" misspells "personal" as "pesonal"

MC-297806 - music.game.swamp.labyrinthine misspells the song's title

MC-297808 - music.game.oxygene is missing the grave accent sign

MC-297812 - Bold text is rendered differently than in previous versions

MC-297813 - Amos Roddy is not listed in the credits

MC-297823 - music.game.mice_on_venus is using wrong capitalization

MC-297845 - Clicking the Statistics button in Singleplayer does not play the button click sound until you resume playing

MC-297846 - The music toast flashes in the pause menu when the Music slider is set to zero

MC-297875 - Text shadow from underlined text overlaps the text below it in chat messages

MC-297888 - Text no longer renders in a consistent order across different fonts

MC-297917 - The client stops responding when showing a dialog with an extremely wide button

MC-297977 - Dialog columns layout has extra spacing between the grid and the overflow linear layout

You can download Minecraft snapshot 25w21a using the official launcher. To check out the new cloud patterns, you can either create a brand-new world or load an existing one. Just be sure to back up your old world before loading it in a snapshot.

