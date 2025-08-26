Minecraft snapshot 25w35a patch notes: Server management API, Halychian language, and more

The third Minecraft game drop of 2025 is almost ready for its official release. Mojang has already introduced all the new in-game features they had planned for the copper expansion. With all the new features and changes out of the way, developers are now adding some final content before the update enters its pre-release and eventually release candidate cycle.In snapshot 25w35a, Mojang introduces a new feature called the Minecraft server management protocol, an API to help server admins better manage and improve their servers. As game servers have been in decline for the past few years, Mojang really needs to step up and provide tools to help servers grow.Interested players are recommended to go through the complete patch notes to learn about everything new in Minecraft snapshot 25w35a.Minecraft snapshot 25w35a patch notes: What's new?New FeaturesAdded Halychian language supportAdded Minecraft Server Management ProtocolMinecraft Server Management ProtocolAdded a server management API (JSON-RPC over WebSocket) for dedicated serversThe API is disabled by default and can be enabled in the server properties filemanagement-server-enabled=truemanagement-server-host=localhostmanagement-server-port=25585The API is accessible at ws://&lt;management-server-host&gt;:&lt;management-server-port&gt; when enabledSupports querying and updating of server state (players, allowlist, operators, settings, game rules)Sends notifications on state changes (e.g. player joins, game rule updates)Calling {&quot;id&quot;:1,&quot;method&quot;:&quot;rpc.discover&quot;} returns an API schema containing supported methods and notifications of the currently running serverThe Data Generator produces an API schema (json-rpc-api-schema.json) in the reports output folder mirroring the contents returned by the rpc.discover methodThe API adheres to the JSON-RPC 2.0 specificationUses namespaced methods and the reserved namespaces are minecraft (e.g. minecraft:players, minecraft:allowlist/add) and notification (e.g. notification:players/joined)Extensible via custom namespaces for additional methods and eventsCore method groups: players, allowlist, operators, server (save, stop), server settings, game rulesExample method call:Request: {&quot;method&quot;:&quot;minecraft:allowlist/add&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:1,&quot;params&quot;:[[{&quot;name&quot;:&quot;jeb_&quot;}]]}Response: {&quot;jsonrpc&quot;:&quot;2.0&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:1,&quot;result&quot;:[{&quot;id&quot;:&quot;853c80ef-3c37-49fd-aa49-938b674adae6&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;jeb_&quot;}]}Example notification:{&quot;jsonrpc&quot;:&quot;2.0&quot;,&quot;method&quot;:&quot;notification:players/joined&quot;,&quot;params&quot;:[{&quot;id&quot;:&quot;853c80ef-3c37-49fd-aa49-938b674adae6&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;jeb_&quot;}]}Example error:Request: {&quot;method&quot;: &quot;minecraft:foo/bar&quot;,&quot;id&quot;: 1}Response: {&quot;jsonrpc&quot;:&quot;2.0&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:1,&quot;result&quot;:{&quot;jsonrpc&quot;:&quot;2.0&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:1,&quot;error&quot;:{&quot;code&quot;:-32601,&quot;message&quot;:&quot;Method not found&quot;,&quot;data&quot;:&quot;Method not found: minecraft:foo/bar&quot;}}}Errors and error codes follow JSON-RPC 2.0 error object formatChanges in Minecraft snapshot 25w35aUIWhen adding a new server to the server list, the name is no longer prefilled. When left empty the default name is used.More text inputs now support selecting text by mouse draggingMouse cursorSome UI components will now change shape of mouse cursorExamples: text inputs, numeric sliders, buttons, scroll barsAdditionally, clickable parts of text labels (like links) will now change cursor to the &quot;hand&quot; shapeThis feature can be disabled with &quot;Allow Cursor Changes&quot; option in &quot;Mouse Settings...&quot; menuMinor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and EntitiesCopper Golems hitbox has been tweakedThe hitbox is now 0.98 blocks in height to be able to pathfind in one block high spacesCopper Chests created from spawning a Copper Golem now correctly connect to nearby Copper ChestsThe Copper Golem now uses the Saddle equipment slot for blocks placed atop of its Lightning RodIts Head equipment slot will now function like a regular head slot, akin to its functionality for humanoid mobsTechnical changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w35aThe Data Pack version is now 85.0The Resource Pack version is now 67.0Server PropertiesSeveral server properties were removed in favour of making them into game rules, allowing these settings to be changed while the server is running.Removed server property allow-nether in favour of new game ruleRemoved server property spawn-monsters in favour of new game ruleRemoved server property enable-command-block in favour of new game ruleRemoved server property pvp in favour of new game ruleAdded server property management-server-enabled controlling whether the new Minecraft Server Management Protocol is enabled or notDefaults to falseAdded server property management-server-port controlling on what port the Minecraft Server Management Protocol is startedDefaults to 25585Added server property management-server-host controlling with what host the new Minecraft Server Management Protocol is startedDefaults to localhostAdded server property status-heartbeat-interval controlling the interval the management server sends heartbeat notifications to connected clientsDefaults to 0, meaning it’s disabledData Pack Version 85.0Renamed chain to iron_chainGame RulesAdded pvp game rule controlling whether players can deal damage to other playersDefaults to trueAdded allowEnteringNetherUsingPortals game rule controlling if the Nether can be entered through portalsDefaults to trueAdded spawnMonsters game rule controlling if monsters should spawn naturallyDefaults to trueAdded enableCommandBlocks game rule controlling if Command Blocks should be enabled or notDefaults to trueText renderingobjectText ComponentThis component has been updated to support displaying other non-character objects as a part of textNew format:object: type of object, string, see below for values&lt;type-specific&gt;: additional fields depending on object typeSimilarly to nbt text component object field can be omittedHowever, it's recommended to provide it for error checkingatlasObject TypeBehaves the same way as the object component did previously, but is now a separate object typeUses the same format as beforeplayerObject TypeRenders player headIf partial profile is given, skin is resolved in the same way as minecraft:profile component on player headFormat:player: player profilename: player name, optional stringid: player uuid, optional UUIDproperties: profile properties, optional maphat: controls rendering of a hat layer, boolean, default falseRecipesHanging Signs can now only be crafted using Iron ChainsResource Pack Version 67.0Block SpritesRenamed the following block sprites:chain to iron_chainItem SpritesRenamed the following item sprites:chain to iron_chainFixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w35aMC-278550 - While flying in creative or spectator mode, the surface of water can prevent you from sprintingMC-297126 - &quot;Failed to read field...&quot; error spam when upgrading a 25w15a or 25w16a worldMC-300044 - Z-fighting occurs when the heads of copper golems intersect their bodiesMC-300049 - The debug text is rendered on top of the debug optionsMC-300054 - Double oxidized copper chest texture UV is missing pixelsMC-300067 - Copper golems continue their chest searching animations while dyingMC-300074 - No particles are produced when scraping oxidation off copper golemsMC-300077 - Copper golems can interact with chests diagonally through solid blocksMC-300089 - Chests sometimes get stuck in inverted states after being interacted with by copper golemsMC-300102 - Shelves float when held in the player's hand in third personMC-300103 - Removing items from a shelf uses the &quot;Item placed&quot; captionMC-300119 - Copper golems don’t always avoid dangerous blocks when pathfinding to chestsMC-300124 - All the oxidation states of the lightning rod are listed in the redstone tab of the creative inventoryMC-300129 - Copper golems can't put items into chests above themMC-300173 - The Copper Chest textures' diagonal glint direction doesn't match the large chest variants' on some sidesMC-300229 - Z-fighting on antenna when putting certain blocks above a copper golem statueMC-300267 - The miniature mobs inside spawners and trial spawners are sometimes lit incorrectlyMC-300301 - Shelves produce unusually high-resolution particles due to having a 32x32 textureMC-300304 - Comparators can stay active when measuring the pose of a copper golem statue block which is revivedMC-300462 - Copper golems attached to leads still attempt to pathfind toward chestsMC-300501 - Variants of copper chests are not included in the &quot;Redstone Blocks&quot; tab in the creative inventory whereas normal chests areMC-300568 - Copper golems don't open chests if given room to walk aboutMC-300688 - The iron chain's block/item ID is still &quot;chain&quot;MC-300703 - The underside of double copper chests does not use a merged textureMC-300744 - The copper and iron nuggets are inverted and arranged incorrectly in the Creative mode inventoryMC-300762 - Copper golems require at least 3 blocks of space above a chest to place anythingMC-300797 - The glowing effect causes entities to render incorrectly inside of inventoriesMC-300827 - Pressing F3+Q in certain screens does not show help, despite F3 suggesting itMC-300977 - Clocks function in the recipe book/villager/crafter UIMC-301023 - When a warden applies the darkness effect to you, the chat interface, item bar, and items become darkMC-301025 - End flash purplish light saturation is affected by brightness valuesMC-301026 - End flash purplish light becomes extremely saturated when the player is affected by darknessMC-301048 - In the &quot;sitting&quot; pose, the copper statue’s rod becomes shorterMC-301101 - Certain similar blocks are positioned differently on copper golems' headsMC-301224 - The first few stages of block cracks are not rendered on chestsMC-301225 - Game crashes when quitting creating new world menu without other worlds created beforeMC-301226 - Block cracks no longer render on bannersMC-301228 - Block cracks no longer render on heads and skullsMC-301230 - The word &quot;resolve&quot; is misspelled as &quot;resolved&quot; within the &quot;commands.profile_fetch.id.failure&quot; stringMC-301231 - Enchanting table book animations are not independentMC-301236 - Enchantment glint is no longer visible on held tridentsMC-301242 - Enchantment glint is no longer visible on shieldsMC-301273 - Clicking on the join server hover button now selects the server, unless any server is already selectedMC-301290 - Game crashes when trying to render a glowing enchanted itemMC-301295 - TTF font provider oversample increases width of charactersMC-301328 - Glowing item entities briefly turn white upon pickupMC-301339 - Miniature mobs inside spawners always render fully litMinecraft server admins should definitely download this snapshot and run a server on this version to see what they can do with the new tools. Apart from the new tool, Mojang also made some technical changes to the game and fixed tons of bugs.