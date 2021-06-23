Minecraft Sonic DLC: Price, download details, and more revealed

The Minecraft Sonic DLC is finally here and players are loving it! Just in time for Sonic's 30th birthday, the Sonic DLC was released to Minecraft on June 22nd for players to install!

In this DLC, players will not only be able to play as Sonic, but they will be able to play as other Sonic characters as well. Some of these characters include, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Shadow!

Players will be able to race around the worlds, collecting those shiny gold rings on some of the classic Sonic worlds. Players may notice some of the classics such as the Chemical Plant and Green Hill Zone.

In this article, players will learn all they need to know about downloading the Sonic DLC in Minecraft, and how much it will cost the player to do so!

Downloading the Minecraft Sonic DLC

Price

(Image via Progameguides)

Minecraft players will have to pay 1,340 Minecoins to get the new Sonic DLC. This will cost players nearly $10 in US money. Players can buy minecoins in different packages.

For $1.99 players can get 320 coins. $5.99 will give players 1020 coins. $9.99 will give players 1720 coins. $19.99 will give player 3500 coins, and $49.99 will get players 8800 coins.

Players can either buy the $5.99 pack and the $1.99 pack for the exact amount of coins with none left over, or the $9.99 pack and have a few coins left over after the purchase.

In order to purchase the DLC, all players need to do is navigate to the store on whatever platform the player is using, browse for the DLC in the market and purchase the DLC for the price displayed above.

Downloading it

(Image via PCGamesN)

When the player purchases the DLC in the store, it should give them the option to download the content. Some platforms will automatically start downloading the content on its own.

If not, players should search the DLC on the market again, and then click the download button when clicking on the owned pack.

Edited by Gautham Balaji