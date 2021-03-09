Where is the sponge room located in Minecraft?

Sponge rooms in Minecraft are very rare to come across and contain items that can be very resourceful to players.

Sponge rooms contain sponges, and they can only be found inside structures located in the underwater biome called ocean monuments. The easiest way to find an ocean monument is by searching for it by boat at night time. While searching during the night, the sea lanterns will project some light and help players locate the monument easier. Using a night vision potion may also be handy.

The amount of ocean monuments that spawn inside of a world is diverse for each seed. Generally, only one ocean monument will spawn in each seed, in the deep ocean. So, an enchanted helmet with respiration on it would really come in handy. Below, we explain why sponges are resourceful in Minecraft.

So, what are sponges?

Sponges in Minecraft have super absorbent powers. When a sponge block is placed, it will absorb water around it within a seven block radius in all directions. A sponge block can absorb 65 water blocks before becoming a wet sponge!

Are spongeblocks reusable?

The answer is yes!

Sponge blocks are reusable. In order to do this, players will need to craft a furnace out of 8 cobblestone, and then insert the sponge inside the top furnace, in the top box.

The sponge will begin to dry in the furnace thus making it reusable. The water inside of the sponge is also reusable as well. Placing an empty water bucket in the fuel slot of the furnace while it is drying will cause the water to drain into the bucket, leaving a bucket of water in the fuel slot for players to put into their inventory.

What tool do I need to mine sponges?

Sponges can be mined with any tool. Players can even mine sponges by hand. However, the gardening hoe tool mines sponges the fastest.

Players can make a gardening hoe out of:

Wood

Stone

Iron

Gold

Diamonds.

Players will need 2 sticks and 2 of any of the other materials listed above to graft the hoe. Place the two sticks and two of the other materials inside the crafting table, and then put the gardening hoe in your inventory.

What does the sponge room look like?

The sponge room is a tall room located with golden colored blocks inside of it. An elder guardian will spawn around the room, and killing the guardian will drop a sponge.

