Minecraft streamer Dream takes a dig at leaked Twitch earnings of streamers

Minecraft streamer Dream is known for making hilarious remarks and comments on Twitter. There is no way he would have let Twitch leak pass without taking a dig at it.

Earlier today, 125 GB of Twitch data was leaked by an anonymous hacker on the infamous site 4chan. It revealed the earnings of many popular streamers, including xQc, Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Quackity, Tubbo, and more.

While fans were interested to know about their favorite streamers' earnings, many streamers were angry at Twitch for their security. However, Dream, as usual, decided to laugh at the incident with his friends on Twitter.

Minecraft streamer Dream tweets about Twitch leaks

The massive Twitch leak revealed the earnings of many streamers, including all the famous Minecraft stars. To make fun of the leak, Minecraft streamer Dream created his own top 5 list of wealthiest streamers. His list featured:

xQc (1.3 Trillion) Dream ($7.9 Billion) Obama (696 Million) HasanAbi (House) TommyInnit (100 Million)

Obama is just here for the sake of memes. But all the other streamers were actually on the leaked list. In fact, they were among the highest-earning streamers on Twitch.

Per the leaks, xQc was the highest-earning streamer last month. He earned a whopping $750K in September 2021 alone. Funnily enough, Dream also included himself on his list and ranked TommyInnit in the fifth position.

Soon after Dream's tweet went live, his friends started replying to the list of "richest streamers based on a Twitch leak." Tubbo asked Dream if he was on the list. Sadly, he wasn't, but Dream comically ranked him at #69 with a payout of "10 cents and a McDonald's coffee."

Minecraft streamer Ranboo acted disappointed after seeing he didn't make it to the top 5. Like with Tubbo, Dream also later ranked Ranboo in his list. He decided to put Ranboo in the sixth position and declared $100.10 as his earning.

TommyInnit jokingly claimed himself to be a billionaire a couple of times after the Twitch leak. However, Dream mentioned TommyInnit's payout is 100 million. TommyInnit was furious with the tweet and replied by saying, "I am a f**king billionaire."

