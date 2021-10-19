Fans go wild after Minecraft streamer TommyInnit reveals his childhood photo

In the world of Minecraft's video content, one of the top names that constantly pops up is TommyInnit. He is a Twitch streamer/Youtuber who plays and creates Minecraft content. He rose to popularity during 2019 and 2020.

He also has a huge fan following on Twitter with 3.2 million followers. Yesterday, he tweeted a childhood school-going photo of himself with his friend named Eryn. He quoted "proof me and eryn went to the same school (4 years ago)".

This caused a huge uproar among his fans, as they got to see what their favorite streamer looked like when he was young.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit proof me and eryn went to the same school (4 years ago) proof me and eryn went to the same school (4 years ago) https://t.co/ndsLop9xw4

Fellow Minecraft streamers and fans reacts to TommyInnit's childhood photo

When TommyInnit posted this picture, there was a lot of interaction with the tweet. Fellow streamers and all their fans commented on the photo, already making memes and talking about the photo.

Tubbo, another famous Minecraft streamer and a good friend of Tommy's, replied "Eryn is so great" on the photo tweet. To which Tommy replied "I don't think so".

Ph1LzA @Ph1LzA @tommyinnit Eryn looks so fucking done and Tommy just like “this is fine” @tommyinnit Eryn looks so fucking done and Tommy just like “this is fine”

Ph1LzA, another fellow Minecraft streamer, commented: "Eryn looks so fucking done and Tommy is just like 'this is fine'".

TapL, a Minecraft Youtuber tweeted "(colorized, 1947)", to which Tommy replied humorously "tapl this is just rude".

There were also loads of reactions and memes created of the photo by Tommy's huge fanbase.

Oliver✎ᝰ @Cannedbeans__ @tommyinnit It took me a full minute to figure out that this wasn’t a giant soda can @tommyinnit It took me a full minute to figure out that this wasn’t a giant soda can https://t.co/SvSzaMrgKH

Some fans were amused by the soda can-shaped trash bin and tweeted about it.

Many of them even made a resemblance between young Tommy and various fictional characters like Polar express kid, and Stuart Little.

And as always, there were memes being instantly made with the photo, removing Eryn or commenting about his facial expression.

TommyInnit is one of the most trending and famous Twitch Minecraft streamers with 6.62 million followers, and an all-time high of 42 thousand subscribers. He is also popular on YouTube with 11 million subscribers on his main channel, 4.88 million on his vlogging channel, and 3.72 on his alternate channel.

Edited by Rohit Mishra