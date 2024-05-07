5 Minecraft structures that need to be updated

Minecraft's structures come in many shapes and sizes. They can be found throughout all three of the game's dimensions, but some of them haven't gotten much attention lately. While most structures still get their respective jobs done, some could certainly use an update to ensure they're still actively sought out by the player base.

While each structure that needs an update might need different changes and tweaks, there's little doubt that they could use some love from Mojang all the same. With all that having been said, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the structures that could sorely use an update in Minecraft's future.

5 Minecraft structures that need updating

1) Abandoned mineshafts

Mineshafts haven't been all that popular among Minecraft's many structures (Image via Mojang)

Despite being one of the more common structures in Minecraft, abandoned mineshafts have somewhat fallen out of favor. Put plainly, their labyrinthine construction takes time to explore, and the rewards of a few loot chests don't usually measure up to the time spent spelunking. Throw in the threat of poisonous cave spiders, and it's understandable why players often avoid mineshafts.

If these structures were updated with new features like hidden treasure rooms or simply had their loot improved, players might be more willing to seek them out.

2) Jungle pyramids

Jungle pyramids look great in Minecraft but can be a bit of a letdown (Image via Mojang)

Despite looking mysterious and exciting on the outside, there isn't much to jungle pyramids in Minecraft once players step inside. Aside from a hidden room or two, a short puzzle, and a few measly arrow traps, players can pick a jungle pyramid clean in a matter of seconds and move on.

An update might do jungle pyramids a favor by making them larger or at least adding more hidden rooms, puzzles, or dangerous traps alongside improved loot to make exploring these structures a more rewarding experience.

3) Igloos

Is there much of a point to igloos at the moment? (Image via Mojang)

Despite being one of the few structures that generate on land in the snowiest Minecraft biomes, igloos don't have much worth searching them out for. Sure, their basements are intriguing and can be good for a free brewing stand, and players can always rest in them to avoid the dangers of the night. However, they don't provide particularly good loot in their loot chests or much else in general.

At the very least, Mojang could update igloos to have better loot, but giving them some form of unique mechanic beyond having unusual zombie villager experimentation in the basement could also go a long way.

4) Swamp huts

There isn't much to swamp huts beyond spawning witches and cats (Image via Mojang)

While swamp huts can be useful for creating witch farms in Minecraft, what other purpose do they really serve beyond spawning the occasional black cat? Beyond possessing a cauldron and a few other blocks inside, there isn't much reason to seek out a swamp hut beyond finding a witch or creating a witch farm, which points to these structures needing a substantial update.

Mojang could give them loot worth finding or expand them to make them a bit larger to facilitate a few extra rooms. However, swamp huts could sorely use improvement in just about any facet to make them viable beyond being the setup for a mob farm.

5) End cities

End cities are certainly unique but could be improved (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft's end cities certainly have their upsides, uses, and a unique platforming-styled flair to them, they could still be better. While offering shulkers, end ships, and more is a great starting point for end cities, they don't exactly feel like cities so much as they do towers, with the occasional end ship docked at them.

Mojang could update the game to make these structures feel more like cities. Since many fans agree an End update should be in the cards in the future, the potential to expand end cities and their inhabitants or loot would certainly be something the studio could look into.