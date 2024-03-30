Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod: All you need to know

One of the most common aspects of Minecraft to mod and expand on is the technological one. This makes sense, as redstone has been among the most important features in the game since its introduction in the fan-favorite Minecraft redstone update. Countless mods add new ways to tinker and create, with one of the best being the Tinkers Construct mod.

This one is a huge expansion on the game's tool systems, providing a plethora of ways to customize and create new gear, as well as adding new metals and ways to smelt them into the game. Everything you need to know to get started playing this amazing Minecraft Java Edition mod can be found below.

All about Minecraft's Tinkers Construct mod

Gameplay and features

As touched on earlier, Tinkers Construct is a mod all about putting tools together in unique and interesting ways and then continuing to tweak and modify them over time. There are several new workstations to go with this idea, including the stencil table needed to make patterns, which are then used by part builders to make parts out of different materials. Then, the tool station combines different parts.

The mod's most iconic feature, however, is the smeltery. These are large smelting machines, useful for more efficiently converting ores into ingots as well as mixing new metallic alloys. But that's not all, as the mod also adds other features, such as new mobs, to further spice up survival worlds.

The mod's page also mentions that the smeltery is configured to function automatically with any of Minecraft's other best overhaul mods that add in new metals.

Installation Process

1) Launch CurseForge or Modrinth

Either launcher can be used (Image via Mojang)

Tinkers Construct is available on both CurseForge and Modrinth, so players can use their preferred of the two. Launch either and prepare to create a new profile within it. You can add the mod to an existing profile as well, but only one on 1.18.2, as that is the most recent version of Tinkers Construct available.

2) Create a profile

An example of a profile set up correctly for the mod (Image via CurseForge)

As mentioned previously, Tinkers Construct is only up to 1.18.2, so make sure to set this as the installation of the game when making the profile. Additionally, make sure the mod loader is set to the Forge mod loader, as there is no official Fabric port. This makes sense as Forge is the oldest and most widely used of Minecraft's mod loaders.

3) Install the mod

Installing the mod is as easy as hitting a button (Image via CurseForge)

With a new profile created, click on the add content button to enter the content browser. Use the search bar located at the top of the screen to search for "Tinkers Construct," and click on the install button. Then, return to the profile's homepage and hit the play button to launch the game.

From here, all you need to do is create a new world and begin experiencing all the interesting combinations of parts found within the mod.