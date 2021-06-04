Minecraft allows players to add things such as texture packs and mods to the game to make it more immersive. On top of texture packs and mods, however, things such as shaders, which players can download and add to their game, ultimately makes Minecraft look more beautiful.

Shaders can add textures to things such as grass and water, enhance the weather in Minecraft, add clouds and sky ambiance, induce better lighting, and overall, add more vibrance to anyone’s Minecraft world.

Top 5 Uses of Shaders in Minecraft

5) Water Textures

Water in Minecraft is a neccessity. Players need water in order to fish, to craft, to collect underwater resources, and so much more. In normal Minecraft, the water can seem slightly daunting - it's bright blue on the surface, and when swimming underneath, the blue hue can be slightly overwhelming.

With shaders, the water appears much clearer, both from the surface and from underwater. Not just that, but shaders often add texture to the water, causing it to move in small ripples or waves, and overall, helps make the environment around it more beautiful.

4) Weather

When it rains in Minecraft, blocky rain particles fall from the sky, which appears slightly darker.

With shaders applied, the weather gains a new look. Some shaders make rain look like actual rain, while some add fog in the background as well as more of an overcast feel. Shaders are all very different - some even include creating wet pavement underneath where the rain falls to make it seem even more realistic.

3) Clouds and sky ambiance

In Minecraft, the constant looping of day and night can get slightly tiresome when the sky looks the same the majority of the time. With shaders, clouds will appear to have more texture, the sky has more colors (depending on the lighting), and the sun and moon look much more realistic.

2) Better Lighting

Admittedly, in Minecraft, lighting is something that can appear a little rough at times. Caves are usually very dark (as they should be), and a torch only lights up a very small area. This also applies to the Overworld, where when standing underneath trees, there is little to no shade, and some things are just missing due to lack of shading.

However, with shaders in terms of lighting, Minecraft becomes a completely different world. Lighting makes everything appear softer and not as harsh, especially in darker places, like in the image above. In the Overworld, shadows are cast onto the ground in every little spot, and light becomes visible in rays through the breaks in trees.

1) More Vibrance in the players Minecraft World

Overall, shaders bring every aspect together in order to add a lot of vibrance to any Minecraft world. Shaders can make Minecraft appear more realistic while also not completely taking away from the original factors that are loved. It can make Minecraft feel more homey, more realistic, even challenging, and generally more enjoyable.

