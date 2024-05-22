Minecraft vanilla's dated game progression still has a special charm

The sandbox environment does not offer much guidance when players enter the brand new Minecraft world. While it can teach them the basic mechanics and help them start, it does not explain where they must go to make progress. Despite leaving the players to explore the vast world without any direction, its progression and storyline are considered to be one of the best in the gaming industry.

Considering the game has been out for 15 years, its original progression and story still have a special charm that even veteran players return to from time to time.

Why Minecraft's vanilla progression and storyline is still near and dear to many players

The nostalgia of Minecraft's vanilla storyline

Since Minecraft is a relatively older title, millions of gamers have either played it extensively or have at least finished the game once. Even those who have not concluded the storyline know how the game ends.

Even before the game was officially released, its ever-expanding community started making mods to add third-party features to it. The modding community grew exponentially in 15 years, so much so that they have created completely different games inside the sandbox itself.

Some mod packs can completely alter the game's progression, mechanics, and look and feel to a point where it doesn't feel like a simple block game anymore.

Despite all the cool, new custom features and mechanics, thousands of players still return to the game's vanilla version once in a while to experience the original storyline. This is simply because the original storyline offers a certain sense of nostalgia and still feels excellent to experience.

The mysterious factor of Minecraft's vanilla storyline

Minecraft is one of those rare titles that does not give away any detail about it's history and lore to players. Since there are no in-game characters that can talk, there are no long cutscenes or dialogues to relay the game's storyline. Hence, almost element in the game is a mystery.

Questions like - what is the purpose of the player in the storyline? Who built the pre-generated structures? Who are the Endermen? etc. have frequently been discussed in the community.

Due to these mysteries, the title's original gameplay intrigues players to this day. From veteran players to rookies, most players have fond memories of the vanilla title and it's base storyline.

