When players are wandering around the Minecraft world they may notice some other creatures walking around the map called mobs.

There are over 30 mobs in the Minecraft world classified in three different categories; passive, hostile, and neutral. Mobs spawn in both the over world, and the nether, and they can be killed by players for XP, or for other dropped items.

Mobs can come in the ground or even in the air. Not all mobs are aggressive. When players think “mobs” they may think of all mobs as aggressive or unfriendly, but sheep, cows, and pigs in Minecraft are still mobs, but they are passive.

Below is a list of the most popular mobs in Minecraft!

5 Most Popular Mobs in Minecraft

Enderman

All players would've surely heard of enderman in Minecraft, but some players may not have heard or encountered them. Endermen are neutral mobs in Minecraft that won’t attack a player unless players look it in the eye, or attack first.

Endermen have the special ability to attack players using teleportation. If a player stares into the eyes of an enderman for too long, it will teleport away, and when the player directs their attention away from the enderman, it will appear behind the player and sneak attack.

When endermen are killed there is a chance it will drop one ender pearl (which can be used to create eyes), and XP.

Creepers

Creepers are commonly seen roaming around the Minecraft world. Players will not want to get too close to creepers! Creepers explode when players get too close to them, and if they are not killed in time they will explode killing the character.

Creepers are seen a lot in the Minecraft world which is why they are one of the most popular mobs inside the Minecraft world.

Players can reflect the damage of a creeper by using a shield. A creeper can drop gun powder which can be used to craft firework powder, firework stars, or to craft TNT.

Ender Dragon

The ender dragon is one of the most heard of mobs by players in Minecraft. The ender dragon is the end boss, and when players defeat the ender dragon the first time they will be rewarded with a large amount of XP which can be used for enchanting items.

The ender dragon is a mob that only spawns in the end, and will respawn each time it is defeated. The ender dragon has a much larger health bar than other mobs in Minecraft, and it is the strongest mob in Minecraft.

The ender dragon can be very hard to kill, and the only way to reach it is by getting to the end from a stronghold, so players should make sure they are well armored before attempting to defeat it.

Zombies

Zombies are popular in Minecraft because of how often they are seen walking around at night time. Players can also find a spawner that generates zombies.

Zombies can spawn with enchanted armor sometimes, however most of the time it will be badly damaged when dropped.

Players will probably be able to turn a corner in the night time and see a zombie there. Baby zombies also exist in the Minecraft world, but they are not as commonly seen as the original sized zombies

Skeletons

Skeletons are another mob in Minecraft that is well known by the Minecraft community. Skeletons are seen a lot in the world, and shoot players with a bow and arrow.

The bow and arrow are dropped upon their death, or sometimes skeletons drop only arrows. Skeletons can sometimes drop bones that can be used to tame dogs or be crafted into bone meal.

One cool thing about skeletons is that sometimes if they are still roaming around during the day without armor, they will burn in the sun, and players may see a burning skeleton walking around!