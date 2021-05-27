Mundane Potion in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

In Minecraft, players can create liquids that give them special abilities and limited time effects in the world. These liquids are called potions. Potions can be found around the Minecraft world or manually created by the player.

Potions can be located inside of village chests, shipwreck chests, and other rare places around the world. In order to create a potion, players will need to gather all the resources needed for that specific potion and use a brewing stand.

Players can find brewing stands located in villages, or they can also craft their own to place down. In order to craft a brewing stand, players will need one blaze rod and three cobblestones. Players can only find blaze rods in the Nether.

Players can create all sorts of potions in Minecraft. One of those potions being the potion of Mundane. This potion can be pretty useless in Minecraft, but players can still find a purpose for it.

Minecraft's Mundane Potion

What it does

The Mundane potion really has no real purpose in the game. This potion is just a brewable potion in the game that has no true effect when it is used. This potion is only used to create other potions.

The Mundane potion has no true effect itself, but it can be used as an ingredient to brew the potion of weakness. This potion is not very beneficial in Minecraft either, but it can be used on others.

The potion of weakness will reduce the players attack damage by .5 for a minute and 30 seconds. Players typically wouldn't want to use this potion on themselves, but it can be beneficial to use it against other entities.

Players can also use the potion of weakness to cure zombie villagers. Mundane potions are what players will need in order to craft this potion, so it does have at least one use.

How to brew it

In order to brew the Mundane potion, players will need to gather a few materials first. Players will need a water bottle and any of the following items to brew a Mundane potion.

Glistering Melon

Spider Eyes

Magma Cream

Sugar Blaze Powder

Ghast Powder

Redstone Dust

Players can find any of these items around the Minecraft world, but some of them will not be located in the overworld. Players may have to travel to the Nether to locate some of these materials.