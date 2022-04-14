Mystical World Minecraft mod: How to install, features, and more

Mystical World is one of the most popular mods for Minecraft, racking up almost 14 million unique downloads over its five-year lifespan. It's an extremely popular choice for certain types of servers, such as SMP Minecraft servers.

In terms of content, this mod primarily focuses on adding a plethora of new features that spice up the game. More specifically, there are a bunch of new animal mods, metals, tools, crops, foods, buildings, decorations, and even structures added to the game thanks to this nifty mod.

How to install the Mystical World Minecraft mod

As of right now, players should note that the mod is only functional for the following versions of the game:

1.12.2

1.14.4

1.15.2

1.16.5.

This means that players cannot use this mod with the latest version of the game as of right now. Once players ensure that they are on the right version, they can proceed to the installation steps:

Step 1) Ensure a Forge 1.16.5 profile has been created

Mystical World is a Forge mod, meaning players must ensure that they have Forge installed beforehand.

Those that do not have it installed can refer to this Forge installation guide. Alternatively, the video guide below should suffice.

Step 2) Download the Mod

After a Forge 1.16.5 profile has been successfully set up, it's time to download the mod itself. The Mythical world mod can be found at Curseforge under "Mystical World." Players will be able to identify it by checking the 13 million+ download counter.

Like any other mod out there, this mod should be downloaded as a .jar file, which will be installed to the game directory shortly.

Step 3) Download the Patchouli Dependency

For those using the 1.16.5 version of the mod, the Patchouli dependency will be required for it to function correctly. The download for the Patchouli dependency can be found at Curseforge, with over 56 million downloads.

This file should also be downloaded as a .jar file and will be installed in the next step.

Step 4) Install the Files

Once the Patchouli dependency and the Mystical World mod files have been successfully downloaded, it's time to install them.

The installation process is similar to any other mod out there:

Type %appdata% in the start menu or a windows explorer window and press the enter key Navigate to the Minecraft directory and find the "mods" folder Drag and drop the Mystical World and Patchouli files inside the "mods" folder

Step 5) Launch the game

Once the aforementioned steps have been completed successfully, players should be able to launch the mod without any trouble. Those who are unsure if the mod is working correctly can check the main Forge menu to see if it is enabled.

What does the Mystical World Minecraft mod do?

The Mystical World mod helps spice up Minecraft's gameplay massively. It adds a huge number of new features to the game. One of the most popular features of this mod is the new creatures that it adds.

New Creatures:

Owls

Silkworms

Deer

Lava Cats

Beetles

Frogs

Foxes

Enderminis

Sprouts

There are also new foodstuffs and crops added thanks to this mod. These include new aubergine sprouts, pereskia bulbs, and even calamari. There are also secret food items such as the "epic squid" dish, which grants a number of useful perks to anyone who consumes it.

For the builders out there, this mod adds a bunch of new blocks and structures to explore. Some of the new blocks that are added include charred logs, wet mud, and mud blocks.

Edited by Danyal Arabi