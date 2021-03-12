New Lush Caves biome in Minecraft 21w10a Snapshot: Everything players need to know

The latest Minecraft snapshot has been released—Snapshot 21w10a—and players are absolutely loving this new underground biome.

The 13th snapshot of Java Edition 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update has finally been released, and it's completely lived up to what was hinted at through Minecraft Live in 2020.

This new snapshot's main feature, Lush Caves, is finally being implemented into the game, and these caves look even more magical than ever before.

The new biome has vines draping from the ceilings, mystical-looking pools embedded in the floor, and pillars of platformable dripleaves scattering the depths of these caves.

Here is an in-depth look into Snapshot 21w10a and what players can expect from Lush Caves once the final version of 1.17 has been released.

What are Minecraft's new Lush Caves?

Minecraft's Lush Caves have been mentioned multiple times since Minecraft Live in October of 2020.

These gorgeous, ethereal-looking caves can be found hidden underneath azalea trees that grow above ground. The caves are blanketed with moss and grass with berried cave vines falling from the ceilings, along with dripleaf plants and azalea bushes found dotted around the area.

The azalea trees which generate above these caves have roots that stem deep into the caves and hang from the ceilings, attached to rooted dirt.

Occasionally, players may find a few spore blossoms sprouting from the ceilings of these caves along with the hanging roots, and these pretty pink flowers drop particles from their centers.

Little pools dotted with clay can be found around these caves with dripleaves in, and players may even find an axolotl or two hidden in the cave waters.

What blocks can players find in Lush Caves?

Lush Caves are easily the most green and decorated caves to be found in Minecraft to date, with a bunch of different blocks attached to the area.

The cave floors are composed of moss blocks, moss carpets, all different types of stone (regular stone, granite, diorite, and andesite, for example), and grass. Players will find that grass and tall grass will sprout from the floors, too, interspersed with flowering azalea bushes and two sizes of dripleaf.

The majority of this underground biome is covered in vines; both regular Minecraft vines and the newer cave vines can be found in this area.

Cave vines actually sprout glow berries, which are both a source of light and food. Rooted dirt, hanging roots, cave vines, and spore blossoms can be found attached to these Minecraft cave ceilings.

What else was added in Snapshot 21w10a?

Snapshot 21w10a didn't just add a new biome to Minecraft; it also brought some amazing new blocks into the game to add definition to the underground.

Minecraft's latest snapshot introduces cracked Deepslate bricks, cracked Deepslate tiles, in addition to an infested form of the Deepslate block.

A few new ore variations have also been added despite the fact that they will not generate naturally in the world.

Deepslate copper, coal, and emerald have been added purely for aesthetic and building purposes.