New Warden mob coming in Minecraft 1.18 update: All you need to know 

The 1.18 update for Minecraft is getting closer and closer by the day. The update is set to be released around the holiday season / the end of 2021. Minecraft 1.18 will be the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update, following the 1.17 update that was released in June 2021.

In 1.17, players were introduced to three new mobs: the goat, axolotl and the glow squid. New blocks and resources were also added, such as amethyst, dripstone, copper, deepslate and much more.

Players have been waiting with bated breath for the new 1.18 update, particularly for the new cave biomes and the awesome new mob.

A powerful new mob called the "Warden" is coming to Minecraft along as part of the 1.18 update! Players will be able to interact with this mob. Some players feel it looks harder to kill than the Wither.

In this article, players will learn everything there is to know about the new Warden mob coming to Minecraft in version 1.18.

Introducing Minecraft's upcoming new mob: The Warden

What is the Warden?

The Warden compared to an Iron Golem (Image via Minecraft)

The Warden is a very hostile mob that can be seen lurking around its home awaiting its next target. It may look like a regular hostile mob, but it holds a secret - it's blind.

The Warden is the very first blind mob to be brought to Minecraft. Instead of the mob seeing the player, it will use the sensors on its head to detect the vibrations from player movement and from other mobs.

With that said, this makes the Warden one of the smartest mobs in Minecraft, regardless of its lack of eyesight. The only way for players to get away from the Warden without being detected is for them to sneak past it.

Once the player starts attacking the Warden, it will lock onto the player and nothing else around it will matter. This mob is very powerful and it is even larger than an iron golem.

The Warden can kill players wearing full netherite armor in just two hits. This means if a player is wearing no armor, or very minimal armor, they will be killed in a single hit.

The Warden is pretty fast, so the best way to kill it would be to make a barricade in front of it, leaving just a one-block opening to shoot the mob with a bow. Players can also try to find high ground and take it out from above.

Where will the Warden be located?

Preparing to attack the Warden in the Deep Dark biome (Image via Minecraft)

The Warden can be found lurking around the Deep Dark biome, which will also be brought to the game along with the 1.18 update. This cave biome has very dim lighting, which gives the Warden the advantage.

It will be hard for players to see while in the caves, but it is rumored that the player can hear the sound of a heartbeat when the Warden is near. It is not yet confirmed how deep this biome will be; however, it is confirmed to be the deepest point of the Overworld.

