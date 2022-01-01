5 reasons why the Warden will be one of the best mobs in Minecraft

The Warden is scheduled to be added in the Minecraft 1.19 Wild Update after being pushed back from both the 1.17 update and the 1.18 update.

The delays have made it one of the most anticipated additions to the upcoming update. The Warden figures to be among the best mobs in Minecraft, joining the Ender Dragon and the Wither. Here are five reasons why it's going to be one of the greatest mobs of all time.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Why the Warden will be one of the best Minecraft mobs

5) Novelty

The newest mobs are always popular. That may eventually wear off, but as soon as the Warden is added to the game, it will surely be one of the most popular ones to interact with. Everyone will be trying to find and defeat it. It's a great mob, so its hype will likely not wear off for some time, but it will be at its peak when it's first added.

4) Design

The Warden's design is very cool, and it makes it one of the coolest mobs in the game. The chilling design is sure to make the Warden one of the most feared and intriguing mobs in Minecraft.

3) Loot

The loot that will drop when the Warden is killed is currently unknown. However, it will more than likely be one of the best drops in Minecraft. Players will need a good reason to risk life and limb fighting it, so the loot will more than likely be incredible. More information about what loot will fall from a slain Warden will arrive closer to the release.

The Warden will likely have really good loot (Image via Minecraft)

2) Location

The Warden will only spawn in the brand new Deep Dark biome. The new location will get even more players excited to find the Warden. Most mobs don't have one specific biome that they spawn in, so the Warden will be very unique.

1) Challenge

The Warden will reportedly be able to kill a fully ironclad Minecraft player with two hits. No other mob can boast that kind of damage. It is blind, but it is the most dangerous mob in the game, and that's why it will be one of the best mobs that Minecraft has ever had.

Will the Warden be the best mob in the game yet?

Edited by Mason J. Schneider