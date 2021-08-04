Can players download Minecraft for free again after deleting it the first time?

Minecraft is not a free-to-play game. Unlike Fortnite, each version of Minecraft costs money. On the Xbox, it's $30 USD. On PlayStation, it's $30 USD. On Nintendo Switch, it's $30 USD. For Java Edition on a PC, it's $27 USD. For Pocket Edition, it's $7 USD.

Since it is a purchased game, many players are hesitant to ever delete the game, considering that they paid for it. If a player does delete the game though, is it possible to get it back? Sometimes old games need to be deleted for space, but nobody wants to pay $30 USD a second time if they suddenly get the urge to go crafting again. Is that what they will have to do?

Downloading a deleted Minecraft

No, they won't have to pay again. As long as the account remains the same, it can always be downloaded for no additional charge after deletion. It can be tricky getting it back if the person gets another account. Depending on the reason for deleting the account and changing to another one, the company that the product, in this case Minecraft, is downloaded on, might be willing to help.

If an Apple ID is hacked and needs to be deleted, Apple may be willing to assist in moving the purchases over. The same goes for a Microsoft account or a PlayStation ID, and even a Nintendo account (though Nintendo is still kind of on the physical copy bandwagon for now). This isn't guaranteed, though, but it is a possibility.

The only other way is if game sharing is involved like with an Xbox. If a new account is made, the old account can game share with the new account and give access to the full library of games they had originally.

The regular way just involves finding the application and downloading it again from the same account. On the App Store, it can be searched for manually and will indicate if it can be downloaded again. There is also a "Purchases" section that shows all purchases on that account that can be downloaded.

For Xbox, it'll be found on the Microsoft store and won't prompt players to pay for it, rather, it will allow them to simply download Minecraft. The same goes for the PlayStation Store and the Nintendo eShop. Both should allow players to download the game again with no issues.

