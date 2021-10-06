Endersent in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

In Minecraft Dungeons, the term "powerful," otherwise known as a miniboss, refers to a hostile mob that is stronger than most foes. These powerful mobs use bossbars, which is effectively a health bar.

One of these minibosses is the Endersent. It was added to Minecraft Dungeons as part of the Echoing Void DLC. It is a significantly stronger variant of the classic Enderman.

Here's everything players need to know about the Endersent.

Complete guide to Endersent in Minecraft Dungeons

Endersent in Minecraft Dungeons are tall mobs that superficially resemble normal Endermen but sport a few key differences. Endersents have elongated foreheads and elbows.

Additionally, they have club-like hands that resemble large hammers. They deal a bit more damage than regular Endermen hands.

Endersent, the strongest miniboss in all of Minecraft Dungeons. (Image via Mojang)

The six enchanted Endersents summoned to the Overworld are encountered in the Mainland in the Minecraft Dungeons storyline. These Endersent also possess long foreheads, elbows and hammer hands.

The most notable difference between the two is that the enchanted ones have an Eye of Ender on their chest.

As for spawning, the Endersents can appear in a lot of places, including:

Creeper Woods (After defeating the Spiked Eye)

Soggy Swamp (After defeating the Blight Eye)

Pumpkin Pastures (After defeating the Savage Eye)

Cacti Canyon ({After defeating the Binding Eye)

Desert Temple (After defeating the Reaping Eye)

Highblock Halls (After defeating the Ravenous Eye)

End Wilds

Broken Citadel

Also Read

Endersents have the highest brute strength of all Minecraft Dungeons minibosses. They're capable of smashing the player with their hands. It can also teleport just like regular Endermen.

Occasionally, they will begin to smash the player and teleport away, just to reappear behind them and attack immediately. Endersents have a total of 3,500 health points.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul