Everything new in Minecraft Snapshot 20w51a

Minecraft Snapshot 20w51a was released only a few days ago, and players are yearning to find out what was added.

Minecraft Snapshots are testing versions of the game that are occasionally released. Snapshots are not official updates but only the unrefined phases of upcoming ones.

Players can play Snapshots to get an idea of what the next update will bring. But they must keep in mind that whatever is released in Snapshots is not finished and could be completely different once the official update arrives.

Minecraft has recently released Snapshot 20w51a, and players are very interested to see what they are working on as the highly-anticipated 1.17 update approaches.

New Features in Minecraft Snapshot 20w51a

The axolotl was added in this Snapshot, one of the many new mobs coming in the Minecraft 1.17 update. These are aquatic amphibians that are so ugly they're cute, and the axolotls that players can find in Minecraft are actually very cute.

Image via Minecraft

Features of axolotls:

Axolotls can currently be mated by using tropical fish or tropical fish buckets, but this is subject to change.

Axolotls will swim around players that are holding tropical fish.

Axolotls can grant players affects. Whenever a player kills a mob that was attacking an axolotl, the axolotl will show its appreciation by giving temporary regeneration and removing any mining fatigue affects.

Axolotls can be picked up using a bucket.

Axolotls chase after squids and other types of fish.

Will attack Drowned and Guardians if fed tropical fish.

An axolotl will dry up if kept out of the water longer than five minutes.

Sometimes when an axolotl takes damage, they will play dead.

There are five different types of axolotls, with four types being common and one being rare.

In this Snapshot, axolotls do not naturally generate, but they can be spawned with spawn eggs.

Changes in Minecraft Snapshot 20w51a

Image via Minecraft

A few changes were made to Minecraft in this update, mainly shulker boxes and sculk sensors. Bundles and shulker boxes will now drop their items whenever mined, and a few changes have been made to sculk sensors.

The changes to sculk sensors can be found below:

Eating Start has been removed due to the inconsistency around Minecraft's philosophy of vibrations.

Walking over wool now does not cause vibrations.

Tossing wool onto the ground now does not cause vibrations.

While waterlogged, sculk sensors now remain silent.

Minecraft has also decided to make changes to vibration frequency. A chart describing the new changes to vibrations can be found here.

Technical Changes

Image via Minecraft

A new gamerule was added in this Snapshot, which allows players to set the percentage of players who need to be in bed to skip the night. The portion will be at 100% of players by default.

Setting the gamerule to 0 will make it so that only one player needs to be in bed to skip the night. Setting the gamerule to over 100 will make skipping the night impossible, even if all players are in bed.

Bug Fixes

Image via Minecraft