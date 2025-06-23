Highly awaited Minecraft-inspired game Hytale cancelled six years after its announcement

Minecraft fans were quite excited about the release of Hytale, a game that was announced six years ago. For those unaware, Hytale was a sandbox RPG developed by Hypixel Studios, the team behind the massively popular Hypixel Minecraft server. First revealed in late 2018, the game created excitement, as it was inspired by Minecraft's aesthetics and mechanics.

In many ways, it appeared that Hytale would become the spiritual successor of Minecraft, branching out into more complex gameplay and storytelling. However, all hope has been left in the dust, as the developers officially announced shutting down its development. The game being cancelled will come as disappointing news for many.

Minecraft-inspired Hytale game has been cancelled

In an X post, @Noxywoxy, the co-founder of Hypixel Studios, explained the situation and why the project was axed. The developer wrote that Hytale’s development is officially ending, and Hypixel Studios will begin shutting down over the next few months. The reason behind this decision was that the game did not take the form that was originally planned.

The team considered scaling back the project, changing timelines, or shifting focus, but any of those choices would have meant compromising the core of what Hytale was meant to be. In the end, they decided it was better to step away than to release a game that fell short of what fans deserved.

The developer also added that making video games takes a lot of effort and money. They also mentioned that this does not affect the Hypixel server as it is run separately and will continue to do so normally. Those working on the project will soon be terminated in the best and least damaging way possible.

This news was anticipated by many due to the slow development process and lack of communication from the developers. For now, the project that seemingly had so much passion and love has to come to a halt and is unlikely to start again. Perhaps some other passionate developers might take up a similar project in the future.

