How to breed polar bears in Minecraft

Polar bears in Minecraft are cute fluffy animals that players can see roaming around the frozen biomes in the world. They are similar to other animal mobs, except a little bigger.

Polar bears are primarily passive animals in Minecraft, unless their babies are tampered with. Adult polar bears are lazy, but when it comes to their kids, they will attack players to defend them and be hostile. Baby polar bears will always be passive towards players and will never attack.

Like other animals in Minecraft, players can breed polar bears to create cubs by feeding them a particular food. It is pointless to breed polar bears, though, so players must be careful since adults become hostile when baby cubs are present.

Polar bears usually spawn in snowy tundra biomes, snowy mountains, ice spikes, and deep ocean biomes. They tend to spawn in groups, and one of them will likely be a cub, so be sure not to upset them.

In this article, we go through how to breed polar bears and find their preferred food.

Breeding polar bears in Minecraft

How to breed and feed polar bears

Polar bears in Minecraft eat raw fish like most other animals that live near the water and will take various fish that a player gives them. Breeding polar bears is not the easiest of tasks, though.

Polar bears require a large amount of fish before being considered tamed by the player. Players will need to make sure they have an ample supply of fish before breeding a polar bear.

Obviously, players will need to tame two polar bears before being able to breed. It would be best if you were careful not to attack the polar bear or get near its cub. Polar bears are passive until provoked or their cub is harmed.

When two polar bears are both tamed, the breeding process will begin. Also, a polar bear's speed is the same as a player, thus making it hard to escape if provoked.

Where to get raw fish?

Players can find raw fish all over the Minecraft world in bodies of water. You can catch fish using a fishing rod or even slay the fish in the water using a sword.

Players can craft a fishing rod by placing three sticks in a diagonal pattern in the crafting menu, with two strings in the last row going in a vertical pattern.

Fishing rods can be enchanted for a chance of better loot (such as fish), and players can also fish by standing in any position, as long as the fishing rod reaches the water.

Players can also find raw fish inside of village chests. It is pretty standard for raw salmon to be lying around in a Minecraft village chest, and players can use it to their advantage. It saves time from having to fish.