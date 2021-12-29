How to build faster in Minecraft 1.18 version

Building is a huge part of Minecraft. The recent 1.18 update didn't change much about that, except that the build limit is significantly higher now. Building remains one of the parts of the game that all players enjoy.

Here are a few tips and tricks for getting faster and better at building.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Tips and tricks for getting better and faster at building in Minecraft

The fastest way to build something in Minecraft is to simply switch over to Creative. It removes the need to forage for materials, mine out a place, terraform and build slowly.

Creative is the fastest way, but it's not without its downfalls. Moving into Creative from Survival does remove the ability to get achievements. Additionally, Minecraft players in general are less impressed with a Creative build than one done in Survival.

Survival builds are automatically harder and more impressive. That doesn't mean Creative builds are bad, but they're a lot easier.

To go into Creative mode, Minecraft players can navigate to the Settings menu on their world. In world settings, which is the first section available, they can find where it says world type.

They can change the mode from Survival to Creative and then revert when they're done with the build.

Builds in Survival are harder than in Creative (Image via Minecraft)

Another way to build faster is to use tools. Yes, dirt and wood can be broken without them and it will ultimately save resources since players won't waste tools by breaking them.

However, using an axe to chop wood drastically reduces the time spent in that endeavor. Using a shovel, even a wooden or stone one, makes terraforming the dirt landscape much easier.

Finally, becoming fast at building just takes time. Players who aren't as experienced will place a block incorrectly or need a lot of time to complete everything they want to do. Experienced veterans have a better grasp on the game and will be able to build faster naturally.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul