How can players download old Minecraft 1.16 versions

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update introduced a lot of changes and will continue to bring more when the second half releases at the end of the year. It's safe to say that the game has changed a lot from the previous editions, and the same can be said for a lot of previous updates.

The 1.16 vastly changed the Nether while 1.17 greatly modified the overworld. While these changes are often welcomed by players and have been key in keeping the game strong after 12 years, many end up vying for the old experience once again.

With Minecraft, that means going back and playing older versions, like the 1.16 update. In this update, the Nether has just been modified but there is no copper, no axolotls and no mountain goats.

Here's how Minecraft players can experience the 1.16 version of Minecraft again.

Downloading old versions of Minecraft

While moving forward is the ultimate goal for every game, there are certain things that carry a nostalgic effect which players want to experience again. The 1.16 Nether Update was one of those because it was one of the biggest updates in Minecraft history. Fortunately, there's a way to revert back to it.

Piglins and Hoglins were new additions to 1.16. (Image via Minecraft)

Unfortunately for Bedrock players, this is only possible with Java on a computer. When an update is applied to the application on an Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or mobile device, it stays that way.

On a computer, though, older versions can be accessed for most games, including Minecraft.

The instructions for doing so are simple. Just go to the launcher, find the "Launch Options" and create a new one. This will open up all available versions and will allow players to access any of them. However, this is only possible if historical versions are activated in the settings.

This will allow players to try out the 1.16 version of Minecraft as well as 1.15, 1.11, 1.05 and more. After that, the game will launch with the selected older version.

