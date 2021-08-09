How to collect Dragon's Breath in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Dragon's Breath is one of the most difficult items to acquire in Minecraft. It requires a trip to the End which is arguably harder than entering the Nether.

The Nether has danger at every turn, but can easily be left behind for the overworld. The End can only be entered unless the Ender Dragon is defeated or the player is killed, then the latter is free to leave.

Getting Dragon's Breath also requires the Ender Dragon to be alive, so it can't be done when it has been defeated. Completing this endeavor, which is an achievement on Bedrock, can be extremely difficult.

Here's how to do it in Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Dragon's Breath in Minecraft

Unfortunately for players who are trying to collect it, Dragon's Breath doesn't have a lot of uses. Its one and only use is in potions to create a lingering effect.

When the Ender Dragon releases some of its breath, it lingers around the ground for a good while. This effect can be added to splash potions with Dragon's Breath, but that's the extent of its use.

It can only be acquired by getting to the End. Another caveat is that it can only be used after leaving the End. With that in mind, Minecraft players should get ready for the End by preparing lots of items for the trip.

Food, golden apples, good enchanted weapons and armor, slow falling potions, lots of blocks and ender pearls will be essential in this endeavor. Additionally, glass bottles will be needed to collect the Dragon's Breath.

Woo! I did it!

I died like a dozen times, but I bottled a bunch of the Ender Dragon's breath in Minecraft! Special arrows, here I come! pic.twitter.com/q3xNvIGwab — Blackbird/PigeonFish (@ThePigeonFish) November 30, 2018

Finding the End portal requires eyes of ender, too, so this achievement is no easy feat. Getting those takes a lot of work and multiple trips to the Nether. Apart from that, crafting them requires ender pearls and blaze powder.

Minecraft players will likely need at least 10 of them to find and power the portal. Once that is done, they can freely enter the End and start fighting the Ender Dragon.

The Ender Dragon will fly around and swoop down to the middle, occasionally breathing on the ground. This will leave a big cloud of purple haze that can be collected in the glass bottles.

Players can just go up to it and collect as they would with anything else, which will also be enough to acquire the achievement. As for getting it back to the overworld, the Ender Dragon will have to be defeated first.

Dragon's Breath. Image via Minecraft

For more Minecraft content, subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul