How to craft purpur blocks in Minecraft

Purpur blocks are one of the rarest blocks in Minecraft. They're only found in the End, which many players struggle to get to. The End is the most challenging place to find in Minecraft, so blocks that are exclusive to it, like purpur blocks, are rare. They are good building blocks, though.

Purpur blocks don't serve much function beyond building, but they can be used in a lot of different ways. Slabs, stairs, bricks and blocks can all be made of purpur, so an entire build can be purpur blocks of any kind.

I think the purpur block stairs probably has the best pattern to mimic roof tiles — JAPPA (@JasperBoerstra) October 27, 2020

Crafting purpur blocks in Minecraft

Crafting a purpur block is a simple recipe: just four popped chorus fruit will do the trick. However, getting these ingredients isn't easy. Chorus fruit grows in End Cities, so players will have to go there to get it (or to just get purpur blocks).

Chorus fruit trees are tall, thin and purple and will fall like bamboo does when players break a low piece of it. The chorus fruit will scatter around the nearby area for players to pick up. This can be used as a crafting ingredient as well as eaten. However, it will transport the player to a random location, so it's not always the best decision.

Chorus fruit trees will fall like bamboo does when chopped down. The fruit will scatter for players to pick up. Image via Minecraft

They can then turn it into popped chorus fruit by smelting it. Most players don't bring furnaces into the End with them, so this will require a return to the Overworld, which can be quite difficult. The End is the most dangerous place in Minecraft, so traveling back and forth is no easy feat.

The only other way to acquire them is to find an End City or an End Ship, as purpur blocks are the primary building block for those generated structures. These can be rather difficult to find, though.

For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

Like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page for more news and info!

Edited by Ashish Yadav