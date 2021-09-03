How to download Minecraft Indev versions

Minecraft Indev, which is short for "in development", was the third phase of the game's initial development cycle and an older test version of Survival mode.

It passed the Survival Test in Classic Mode, and was the second Minecraft development stage to have some of its versions released to the public.

As with all older versions, there are players looking to revisit their early Minecraft days. Nostalgia gets to everyone, and older versions of Minecraft carry that better than most games.

Minecraft Indev, which is one of the oldest versions of Minecraft out there, is playable on Java Edition. (Image via Minecraft)

Indev versions of Minecraft can be downloaded, but only for Java Edition. Unfortunately, there are currently no older versions at all for Bedrock users to enjoy. Once the update is applied to those formats, it will be permanent. Here's how Java Edition players can access these indev versions.

Downloading Minecraft Indev versions

These are the instructions for getting Minecraft Indev versions.

Install Fiddler.

Run Fiddler and on the right side of the screen click the tab "AutoResponder" and check the "Enable automatic responses" box.

Click "Import" and import the "Parkways-Indev" file.

CRUCIAL: keep Fiddler open, now run the "mincraft.bat" and play!

If players want to cycle through |Steve, Black Steve, Beast Boy| AND |Rana|, put the files from either the "Steves" folder or the "Rana" folder in minecraft.jar, opened with WinRar

Minecraft_Indev_Game --> lib --> minecraft.jar

Rana (Minecraft Indev 0.31)



Platforms: Java pic.twitter.com/WNANj7TaI8 — Video Game Frogs (@videogamefrogs) November 4, 2020

This should allow players to experience the Indev versions of the game. Indev 0.31 refers to the previous 26 versions that were released between 23 December 2009, and 5 February 2010.

found a version of minecraft indev pic.twitter.com/fyWeYWUJ0j — ruby 🌸 (@splashmobb) June 27, 2021

Some important features were present during these initial developmental phases that have persisted until the current version, 1.17:

Leaves first cast shadows in these versions.

Hostile mobs began spawning at night and passive mobs during the day.

Oceans got infinite water.

Lava began setting flammable blocks on fire.

Many of the features introduced in these developmental versions were successful and became staples of the game, even 12 years later.

For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

Like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page for more news and info!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul