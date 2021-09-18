How to get custom skins on Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition is similar to Minecraft, but it has a lot of differences. The game is a teaching tool that adds a lot of features that are designed to promote learning more than gaming. It has chemistry features, coding aspects and more.

While there are a lot of differences for teachers and students with Education Edition, there are several similarities. The main aspects of the game remain the same and one important feature made the transition as well: custom skins.

Custom skins can be created or downloaded off of websites and there are even packs of them sold through the Minecraft marketplace. Here's how to get them on the Minecraft Education Edition.

Getting custom skins in Minecraft Education Edition

There are lots of great websites for creating, editing and downloading custom skins. One that many Minecraft players use is the Skindex. There, players can download the files after they've found, edited or created one they like.

The Minecraft Education Edition requires players to create an MCPACK containing all the files required for the custom Minecraft skin. The PNG image file of the selected skin and JSON files are all contained within the MCPACK.

There is an online tool that will create the JSON files and package those with the original PNG image into the MCPACK file required by Minecraft Education Edition, which can be found here.

Custom skins can be anything the player desires. Image via Minecraft

After that, the generated MCPACK file can be downloaded and saved to a location on the user's computer. Opening that file, whether with a double click or another method, will open the Minecraft Education Edition and automatically import the file.

The skin(s) will then show up in the Minecraft Education Edition and can be used as any other skin would normally show up. If it doesn't, then Minecraft likely needs to be quit and the file opened again. This process can be repeated as many times as players want to with new skins from any source.

