How to get Katana in Minecraft Dungeons 

Minecraft Dungeons has an expansive roster of weapons. While Minecraft only has swords, axes, crossbows, bows and tridents, the arsenal in Minecraft Dungeons is far superior. It's one of the best aspects of the dungeon crawler and has a loyal fanbase.

One of these brand new weapons that can only be found in Minecraft Dungeons is the katana. Here's how players can get one.

Getting a katana and its variants in Minecraft Dungeons

A katana is a melee weapon in Minecraft Dungeons. Its unique variants are the dark katana and the master's katana, but the regular one comes in both common and rare varieties.

The katana can be earned from these levels, though unfortunately, many of them are DLC exclusives.

Coral Rise (Adventure, DLC)

Lower Temple (Apocalypse)

Obsidian Pinnacle (Apocalypse)

Panda Plateau (Apocalypse, DLC)

Basalt Deltas (Daily Trials) (DLC)

It can also be purchased from the Luxury Merchant, the Village Merchant and the Piglin Merchant. The first two will sell items for emeralds, while Piglin Merchant trades in gold. It is currently not available in any Ancient Hunts.

The katana has good power, poor speed, and decent range. It has a combo that consists of two side slashes and an upwards slash. Side slashes inflict minimal melee damage, while upward slashes deliver the maximum in that aspect. Its ability will increase the melee damage given.

It can reach power level 108, meaning it will have a damage range from 2,031 to 2,987, making it a strong weapon. The unique variants, the dark katana and the master's katana, can be acquired from these levels:

Master's Katana

Coral Rise (Adventure, DLC)

Lower Temple (Apocalypse)

Obsidian Pinnacle (Apocalypse)

Panda Plateau (Apocalypse, DLC)

Basalt Deltas (Daily Trials) (DLC)

The Dark Katana is a very strong weapon.(Image via Mojang)

Dark Katana

Coral Rise (Adventure, DLC)

Lower Temple (Apocalypse)

Obsidian Pinnacle (Apocalypse)

Panda Plateau (Apocalypse, DLC)

Basalt Deltas (Daily Trials) (DLC)

They are also available from the same Minecraft Dungeons merchants as the original katana.

