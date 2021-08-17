How to get RTX ray tracing in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft is not known for having the best graphics. In fact, it can be argued that Minecraft wants to have bad graphics. The pixelated imagery found everywhere in the game is its defining feature.

In an age where every game is trying to one up the last one's graphics, Minecraft is content to, well, look bad. It looks like a game from a long time ago, when pixels were all what developers had to design games with. However, that is part of the game's aesthetic.

There are, however, some ways to improve it a bit, including ray tracing.

Ray tracing is a rather advanced method of graphics rendering that simulates the actual behavior of light. In Minecraft, this would affect the sunset and sunrise as well as how players perceive time.

RTX is simply the company that has pioneered this feature. Here's how to get it in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

RTX ray tracing in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Ray tracing, given that it is a pretty advanced graphics method, is only going to be available for next gen. Microsoft Windows 10 currently has the RTX ray tracing in Minecraft.

It is in a version of the game titled "Minecraft RTX". Minecraft for Windows 10, which is Bedrock, needs to be installed to complete this process. The Xbox Insider Hub will also need to be installed.

Once both of those are installed, the Xbox Insider Hub needs to be opened first. On the menu, there is an "Insider Content" tab. Within that tab, there will be an option for Minecraft for Windows 10.

Click on that and then select "Join". This will set it up to become part of the Windows 10 Beta experience.

Shadows, or lack thereof. Image via Minecraft

After that, some options will appear. Select the one that says "Minecraft for Windows 10 RTX Beta" and open it up. This will open up the version of Minecraft that has access to ray tracing.

That is currently the only way to access it. iPhone and Android devices aren't powerful enough to run it, while Xbox and PlayStation players can't really download different versions of the game on their consoles.

