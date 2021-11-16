How to get world seed in Minecraft server

World seed is a very important part of Minecraft. It is the random string of numbers that is attached to each individual world. There are infinite world possibilities in Minecraft, and each one has a seed so that it can be replicated if necessary.

Using the world seed, Minecraft players can find or make the perfect setting. This is true for any world, whether it's a multiplayer world, a single player one or a server.

Every world has a seed, which can be shared and used by others. Here's how to find it on a server.

Finding a Minecraft server's world seed

Finding a server on a regular world, whether it's a single player or multiplayer, can be done through world settings. However, this is typically not the case on a server. In this scenario, there won't be a seed listed in the world settings.

Anyone other than the main player will have to look for the original seed.

There are a couple of ways of doing this. Notably, Java Edition and Bedrock Edition have different methods. In Java Edition, players will have to use a command to get the world seed on a server.

Java Edition works a little bit differently when it comes to finding the world seed. (Image via Minecraft)

The command is simple: "/seed". This will then show the seed, which will need to be recorded somehow because it can't be copied directly from the chat. This will require commands to be enabled on the world. The only players that can do this are the admins of the server or those who have been given that ability by the admins.

Most servers are made on Java Edition, but there are a few that Bedrock players can enjoy as well. For Bedrock Edition, the "/seed" command won't work. Here, the standard method of finding a world seed (through the world settings) will work to find the server's seed.

