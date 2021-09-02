How to get a zombie horse in Minecraft

Zombie horses are another variant of Minecraft horses, similar to skeleton horses. These are just like zombies, with green skin and eyes that are completely black. Just like regular horses they can be saddled and ridden. They are useful for traveling long distances, climbing hills or jumping fences.

Zombie horses are one of the fastest means of transportation in Minecraft. They have a lot of value and don't need to be tamed.

Getting a zombie horse in Minecraft

Unlike skeleton horses, zombie horses do not spawn naturally in the game. There's no way for a player to turn a horse into a zombie horse, not even by trapping them together the way a zombie would turn a villager into a zombie villager. There are two methods to procuring a zombie horse in Minecraft.

First, they can be summoned. They can be summoned on both Bedrock and Java Edition, with most platforms being supported. The summon command for a zombie horse is "/summon zombie_horse [pos]". If no position is set (x, y, z, coordinates), then it will spawn in the player's current location.

The only other way of getting a zombie horse into a Minecraft world is with a spawn egg. These can only be used in Creative mode, though. There is no way to get a spawn egg without using Creative. That means there's no way to get a zombie horse into a game without disabling achievements.

Zombie horses can be saddled, but they cannot wear armor and cannot carry anything (Image via Minecraft)

They're still worth the effort to get, though. They're one of the fastest means of travel and arguably the best horse in the game. They don't have good loot, and can't carry anything, however. They only have one inventory slot and that's for the saddle, but for traveling, they can't be beat. They jump fairly high as well. Zombie horses are one of the best ridable mobs in the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish