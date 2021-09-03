How to make every potion in Minecraft

Potions are very important in Minecraft. Some endeavors, like defeating the Elder Guardian and exploring the Ocean Monument, are impossible without them. Others, like defeating the Ender Dragon and exploring End Cities, are extremely difficult without them. That makes potions one of the most valuable items for Minecraft players to acquire.

Brewing every Minecraft potion

The first thing players will need in order to brew anything is awkward potions. In order to get these, Minecraft players will need Nether wart, water bottles (up to three at a time will brew), blaze powder (the fuel for all brewing) and a brewing stand.

Minecraft players can brew the water bottles into awkward potions, but will then need to change out the brewing material in order to make them into potions of whatever they need. The awkward potions can stay in their slots, but the Nether wart will need to be replaced with an item.

Sugar will make a potion of speed, and rabbit's foot will brew a potion of jump boost. A glistering melon slice will create a potion of instant health, while a spider's eye will create one of poison. Pufferfish are used to create potions of water breathing.

Magma cream is used to create potions of fire resistance. A night vision potion is brewed with golden carrots. Blaze powder brews potions of strength. Ghast tears are the ingredient for potions of regeneration. A turtle shell makes a potion of resistance, and phantom membranes are used for potions of slow falling.

Potions of slow falling are extremely useful in the End, where falling can result in death and the loss of all items. Image via Minecraft

In order to make the potions last longer, redstone is used. This can extend some potions to eight minutes long. Splash potions are made when gunpowder is used. Dragon's Breath will make the potions linger. Using a fermented spider's eye will corrupt the potion, which can have positive and negative effects.

