How to make sparkler in Minecraft Education Edition

In Minecraft Education Edition, there are tons of new features that players get to explore. The most prominent section of the Education Edition has to be the Chemistry section. This offers players the chance to experiment with compounds, elements and make items that are otherwise impossible to make without it.

One of those new items is the sparkler. A sparkler is defined as a chemistry-related item that emits particles when it is lit. Sparklers can come in various colors, such as orange, blue, red, purple, and green colors. Here's how to make them in the Minecraft Education Edition.

Making sparklers in Minecraft Education Edition

This is an Education specific feature, so Education Edition is required, but Bedrock players actually have the opportunity to toggle Education Edition on for a new world. This has to be done prior to starting a world, and can be done in world settings.

After that, they'll have access to all Education features, including sparklers, which are arguably one of the coolest features added in Education Edition. The only way to get sparklers in Minecraft is to craft them. They will not spawn naturally. Fortunately, the recipe isn't too terribly complex.

In order to craft a sparkler, players will need chloride, magnesium and a stick. The type of chloride will determine what color the sparkler is.

Calcium Chloride - Orange

Cerium Chloride - Blue

Mercuric Chloride - Red

Potassium Chloride - Purple

Tungsten Chloride - Green

The crafting recipe for a sparkler is simple, but has variety. Image via Minecraft

This will craft one singular sparkler. Using a sparkler will ignite it, which will in turn cause the texture to change. When it is lit, the sparkler will emit the appropriate colored particles and the durability meter will deplete while it is burning.

Sparklers are one of the few items that can be held in the off-hand in Bedrock Edition, like a map or an arrow. When Minecraft players hold the sparkler in the off-hand, the sparkler's durability will stop draining.

Despite the fact that it does have durability, it can't be enchanted with Mending or Unbreaking, so there are no eternal sparklers.

