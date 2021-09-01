How many blocks are there in Minecraft 1.17?

Minecraft is a block-based game. Everything in the game is comprised of blocks, with the exception of snowballs, compasses, food and a few other items. Every single structure in Minecraft is built out of blocks including elements like water.

There are plenty of blocks available in Minecraft, and with each passing update, there are more.

The 1.17 update added a number of items and mobs to Minecraft, including axolotls, glowsquids, copper and amethyst. It added plenty of blocks, as well. The list of blocks in Minecraft is long and there are quite a few to go through.

For example, wool is a block, but there are also several different colors of it. The same goes for concrete powder and others. So, how many blocks are there in Minecraft?

How many blocks does Minecraft have?

Not all items in Minecraft are blocks, despite everything being made of them. Swords, for example, are not blocks. Air is a block, and so is water, though air can't be mined or collected.

The total number of usable blocks, according to one Redditor, was over 3000 quite a long time ago.

The number has only gotten higher since then, as several updates have added new blocks.

There are several different blocks, each with unique variations, which further skyrockets the number. There are six main types of wood: jungle, birch, acacia, oak, dark oak and spruce.

Each one of these has logs, planks, stripped logs and all manner of different blocks which again, quickly boost the overall total. Many of these blocks have colored variations as well.

Everything, grass, water, sand and even air, is a block in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

The original Minecraft had just 30 blocks to work with, so the amount has grown exponentially in the 12 years since then. If Minecraft continues at this pace, then the number of blocks in the game is going to get astronomical.

