How to use camera in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition expands the game into brand new territories. It has chemistry, current events, coding and all kinds of explorable areas that regular Minecraft can only aspire to.

The camera is one of its many features. In Minecraft Education Edition, the camera is used to take pictures of items and even selfies at ground level (the Y level that the ground is currently on). The images taken are saved in the portfolio and can be exported out of the game and shared anywhere. Here's how to use it.

Minecraft Education Edition: Acquiring and using the camera for exceptional captures

The camera can only be obtained through the creative inventory in Education Edition. It can be acquired by NBT editors, inventory editors and glitches in Bedrock Edition (without Education features toggled on).

Bedrock players can get the camera through enabling Education features. (Image via Mojang)

According to Minecraft, this is how players can use it.

"With Camera in your hand, right click to take a first-person snapshot of your screen, which will be saved into your Portfolio. Students can export their photos and Portfolios, to document their creations or submit classwork."

؜ @radialasymmetry ؜ @radialasymmetry Lol twitter.com/radialasymmetr… Lol twitter.com/radialasymmetr… https://t.co/82GL51zytB i'm gonna k#s bro this camera object is almost perfectly 1:1 with the color and proportions of the one in the room i'm making rn but it's exclusive to education edition and can't be given in vanilla minecraft twitter.com/radialasymmetr… i'm gonna k#s bro this camera object is almost perfectly 1:1 with the color and proportions of the one in the room i'm making rn but it's exclusive to education edition and can't be given in vanilla minecraft twitter.com/radialasymmetr… https://t.co/hTsYRWb555

Additionally, it can be used in-world as an object, too. It's not just a handheld item and can be placed down.

"You can also place the Camera into your world by right-clicking at an existing block in your world. Once placed, right click the camera to activate it. You have five seconds until a picture is taken. If you move around, the Camera will track you. After one photo, the Camera will disappear and you’ll need to place a second one."

The camera can be repeatedly obtained from the Creative menu and won't affect anything since the game is already set to Minecraft Creative mode. This can be used to take as many photos as players want, which can then be perused and exported later.

