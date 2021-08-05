How to use clone command on Minecraft Pocket Edition

Commands in Minecraft can be a really helpful tool. Sometimes it's better to just experience things when players want to instead of struggling to access them. It can be more fun to spawn the Ender Dragon and fight it, or teleport to the stronghold to go in and fight it, rather than spending weeks and tons of effort to find it and fight it.

This is where commands come in and find the perfect happy medium between Creative and Survival. It allows players to get anything they want while still being in Survival and playing with some of the actual features, like health and hunger.

Dig yourself a dugout, invite your adoring zombie fans to spectate, and step up to the Home Run Derby: Major League Baseball comes to Minecraft!



Get the DLC from the Marketplace now, and see how many home runs you can hit:



↣ https://t.co/5cup701bcp ↢ pic.twitter.com/xWg23T880E — Minecraft (@Minecraft) August 3, 2021

One command that can be very useful is the clone command. Cloning is useful for building or terraforming. Here's how to use it in Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Clone command in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Commands need to be activated before using them. They are not automatically turned on for Minecraft worlds. They can be activated in world settings, either before or after creating a world. This will disable achievements, but won't affect the game otherwise. Once they're on, any command can be used freely.

Minecraft commands. Image via WikiHow

In Pocket Edition, the command function is the same as any other form of Minecraft. Every command gets typed into the chat bar and sent to be used, even if there are no other players in the game.

Chat in Minecraft. Image via Minecraft Feedback

Here is the exact template for using the clone command: /clone <begin> <end> <destination> [replace¦masked] [normal¦force¦move]. Here's what each term stands for and what it needs to be filled with.

"begin" is the starting coordinate (x y z) for the source region to clone.

"end" is the ending coordinate (x y z) for the source region to clone.

"destination" is the coordinate (x y z) for the destination region. This will be the lowest x y z coordinate values for the destination. This will be the bottom NorthWest corner of that region.

"replace" clones all blocks including air.

"masked" clones only blocks that aren't air.

"normal" clones the blocks from the source region to the destination region.

"force" - forces the clone if the source region and destination region overlap.

"move" clones the blocks from the source region to the destination region.

The last five inputs aren't mandatory for the command

Flowers being replaced by other flowers. Horrific pre-built houses. Decidedly sock puppet-like designs. Learn about those and many other shocking revelations in the very first episode of The Secrets of Minecraft:



↣ https://t.co/zmQKrjFZXf ↢ pic.twitter.com/y64SQXu5W2 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 30, 2021

Simply input the coordinates and other necessary items and it will clone the appropriate area.

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Gautham Balaji