How to use a jigsaw block in Minecraft

Jigsaw blocks are the most complicated blocks to use in Minecraft. These blocks are unattainable in the Minecraft creative inventory and can only be summoned into the game using commands.

Jigsaw blocks are developer-oriented blocks. They can generate structures with specific commands when placed in the correct orientation.

It can be very difficult for players to start using jigsaw blocks in Minecraft, as there's a high learning curve. This article will give players the simplest possible tutorial to use jigsaw blocks in the game.

Also read: 5 best Minecraft seeds for beginners in 2021

Obtaining a jigsaw block in Minecraft

As mentioned before, jigsaw blocks cannot be obtained by natural means in Minecraft. They must be summoned by the player using commands. The jigsaw block command is:

/give @s jigsaw

What can a jigsaw block be used for?

Jigsaw blocks can be used to create roads, houses, naturally generated structures, and more in Minecraft.

Players can also use these blocks to generate a specific type of house or village structure, depending on what level the player sets the block to.

These blocks are supposed to make developers' jobs easier while creating Minecraft worlds. However, they are not used often because of their complexity.

Jigsaw Mechanics

Lines and commands

Mysterious jigsaw block (Image via Reddit)

When players right-click on a jigsaw block, a few lines with different commands will show up. Here are a few of the important ones:

Target Pool

Jigsaw generation in Minecraft (Image via bugs.Mojang)

The first step to using jigsaw blocks is to learn their mechanics. To use a jigsaw block, players must first select a target pool.

A target pool is the data pack that the jigsaw block draws from to create structures.

"Turns into" line

After the jigsaw block is used to create a structure, players can control what the jigsaw block turns into.

The default setting for this is the jigsaw block turning into the air. To make sure the jigsaw block turns to air, players should type the instruction "Minecraft:air" in the "turns into" line on the jigsaw block.

Levels

four jigsaw blocks (Image via minecraftmain)

There are 7 different levels players can choose from when generating a structure. Level 1 creates a relatively small and simple structure type. Level 7 is the most complex one and adds many details that are not included in the lower levels.

Target Name

This is what the jigsaw block will be used to generate. Players can put a road, house or other structures into this category by typing "Minecraft:house" or "Minecraft:empty."

Jigsaw blocks in use

To use a jigsaw block, players must fill out each of the lines above with their desired results.

To generate structures, players will need to place two jigsaw blocks so that their arrows are on top of the blocks and are pointing at each other.

The blocks must touch each other, and their arrows must point at each other to function properly.

Players will then be able to customize the jigsaw structures as much as they desire.