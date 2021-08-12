How to use the kill command in Minecraft Pocket Edition

The kill command in Minecraft is about as overpowered as it gets. The kill command, when executed properly, will kill the intended target no matter what. Nothing can protect them from it. This can be a game changer in PVP worlds and other scenarios. It is one of the most useful and easy to use commands in Minecraft. It can be used on players and mobs alike and acts just as if they had been killed normally.

The kill command is an easy one to remember, but unlike some other ones, it doesn't prompt players using the command button in the chat. Here's how to use it in Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Kill command in Minecraft Pocket Edition

In Minecraft Pocket Edition, commands are actually a bit easier to use than other platforms. Typing the command out with a touch screen is easier than using a controller to type in most cases. As with all forms of Minecraft, the command gets typed into the chat bar and sent. As long as the syntax and terms are correct, the command will then be executed and act as any death normally would.

For the kill command, the syntax is very simple. In Bedrock, which Pocket Edition is, it reads like this: "/kill [target: target]." The target specifies which target(s) to kill. If not specified, it will default to the player who executed the command, which can be dangerous. The command has to be input with a player's name or mob name. For example, "/kill [player: minecraftplayer]" will kill the specified player.

The kill command cannot be stopped by anything. It overrides a high level protection or potion and it overrides a Totem of Undying as well. Nothing can stop the kill command. When executed, the slain mob or player will drop their loot as they normally would. Slimes and magma cubes will become the smaller versions of themselves as they normally would as well. It will display the appropriate kill message in the chat for the player that was killed.

Totem of Undying. Image via Minecraft

Edited by Nikhil Vinod