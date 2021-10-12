How to use setblock command in Minecraft Bedrock

Commands in Minecraft can make the game a lot easier. There are tons of great activities to do and items to get, but they can often be a struggle.

Creative mode can often be seen as too easy, but Survival with commands or cheats can help find that perfect balance between the two.

The Minecraft setblock command can be used to change a block to another one. It can also be used to edit and customize pre-existing structures, like a desert temple, woodland mansion or villager house. Here's how to use it in Bedrock Edition.

Sabb Deadly 🍂 @SabbDadlei To get a whole stone slab block! You can type in the command directly in the chat or use a command block. The block you summon is going to appear where you stand! #Minecraft /setblock ~ ~ ~ double_stone_slab 8 To get a whole stone slab block! You can type in the command directly in the chat or use a command block. The block you summon is going to appear where you stand! #Minecraft /setblock ~ ~ ~ double_stone_slab 8 https://t.co/a414MdnzFh

Setblock command guide in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Commands in Bedrock Edition function the same way as in Java Edition. They're activated and entered the same way. Coupled with that, they also have the same effects.

For Bedrock enthusiasts (and all Minecraft players), the use of commands disables achievements, so they do come at a small cost.

In order to turn them on, players will need to go to world settings and scroll down until they see "Activate Cheats". This can be done before creating the world or at any time during the gameplay.

Once it is activated, players will be alerted that achievements are disabled permanently in this world. They can then use any command, including the "setblock command."

The / key is important for players to input commands. (Image via Mojang)

The syntax for the setblock command in Bedrock Edition is "/setblock <position> <tileName> [tileData] [replace¦destroy¦keep]." In this, the tags refer to the following:

position refers to the x y z coordinate for each block to replace.

tileName pertains to the name of the new block.

tileData is optional. It refers to the data value for the replacement block, which identifies if there are variants of that block (like wood planks).

replace is also optional. This can tell the command to replace the block, including air. This is the default, so it isn't required.

keep is also optional. It can tell the command to replace the block if it is air.

destroy is also optional. It make the command replace the block, including air. The original block will be dropped and can be picked up as normal

Setblock command is definitely a tool that players can use to have some fun in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul