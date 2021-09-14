How to whisper messages in Minecraft

Chatting in Minecraft is essentially a group activity. Every message, even commands, are shown to everyone who is currently on the world or realm. However, there is a way to privately message an individual player if players want to keep it private or mess with other players.

Whispering is a Minecraft chat feature that enables players to message other players without everyone else seeing what is being said.

Whispering, however, is a command. Commands have to be enabled, and that, unfortunately, disables achievements. Here's how to do it.

How to whisper in Minecraft

Since it is a command, it first needs to be enabled. Players will have to adjust the command settings to "On" in world settings to do this. This can be done before or after the world is created. This will disable achievements permanently.

The command for doing so is easy. The syntax requires "/tell", and it will provide the options from there.

After typing /tell, the game should bring up the following options, much like it will prompt players to use the teleport or weather commands. Players can select the player they would like to message. They can also do the following:

Type @a to whisper a message to all the players in the game.

Type @e to communicate will all entities.

Type @p for sending a message to the closest players.

Type @r for sending a message to random people

Type @s to message oneself.

All current versions of the game (Pocket Edition, Java Edition, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10 Edition, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X) support this feature. The syntax for everything, including the @s, remains the same whether on Java or Bedrock Edition.

Whispering can allow for private messaging on a world or within a server. (Image via Minecraft)

Edited by Yasho Amonkar