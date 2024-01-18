Insurance company threatens to sue Minecraft YouTuber over a building

MetLife has threatened to sue popular Minecraft YouTuber TheTekkitRealm. While the whole ordeal might seem confusing, as the latter is an insurance company, the details of this case are quite bizarre. Reportedly, MetLife is suing the YouTuber for making a building that features a logo of the company in a publicly available Minecraft world.

As the case gets more serious by the hour, here are more details on what's happened.

Minecraft YouTuber vs MetLife: The details

TheTekkitRealm Audia project (Image via TheTekkitRealm YouTube channel)

TheTekkitRealm is a big YouTuber with almost two million subscribers. Around 2016, he started the Audia Project with the aim of building the largest city in Minecraft by creating different structures. Later, what had started as a small hobby project turned out to be something so big that it registered a Guinness World Record.

The build was made public, and players could just enter it and contribute to the project by making structures. The map for this build was posted on Planet Minecraft in 2017. Thousands of players contributed with their builds. However, in 2020, TheTekkitRealm received a copyright claim. This led to the entire page on the aforementioned site being taken down.

Dallas Korol, the man behind the YouTube channel, then posted the map to another website called Minecraft Maps. But in 2021, another copyright notice was sent to the website, and the map was swiftly taken down again.

MetLife, according to the YouTuber, was taking the project down, all because it had a building with the MetLife logo. The company has allegedly served over 40 copyright notices to both websites. As a result of the copyright fiasco, Guinness has also taken down its page featuring the Audia Project, along with the world record it held.

Moreover, MetLife has copyright-struck a video in which Dallas talked about the project. Additionally, according to Dallas, the insurance company also served a cease-and-desist notice to all the people on his team who contributed to the project. This includes the people who work for the YouTuber. Moreover, the aforementioned notice mentions a fine of $150,000.

The details of the case are still developing, and the YouTuber has been summoned to court. At this moment, it is difficult to say how things will unfold.

