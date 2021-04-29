Latex in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Latex is an item available in the Minecraft Education Edition. Players who own the Bedrock or Java edition of the game will not be able to use it.

The item is available in the Chemistry update for the Minecraft Education Edition, but it has also been added to the pocket edition. Those on platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Windows 10 can explore Latex within the game.

Latex is a compound in Minecraft, so players have to make it using elements just like actual chemistry. Players can use numerous elements in Minecraft to make them.

It's crafted using eight hydrogen and five carbon; both created using an element constructor. This block will allow players to make elements using protons, neutrons, and electrons.

Players will then need to mix the elements using a Compound Creator, a block that allows the creation of compounds using the compound menu.

However, the real question is: What does Latex do in Minecraft, and what can it be used for? Let's take a look.

What is Latex used for in Minecraft?

(Image via MCPENaman on Youtube)

If players want to make helium balloons in Minecraft, they can use Latex as one ingredient. Players can make balloons using Latex, colored dye, helium, and a lead.

Balloons will speed players up in the air and cause them to fly around the world without literally flying. You can also tie balloons onto mobs to make them float away.

Advertisement

Players can place balloons on fences to mount them down to prevent them from floating away and popping. Balloons come in all different colors in Minecraft, so players aren't guaranteed to get the color balloon they want.

Balloons can be broken using arrows or tridents claimed from the drowned. If a player tries to pop a balloon by striking it with a melee weapon, it will only push the balloon back but not pop it.